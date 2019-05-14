Grand Park Announces Free Summer of Fun

Hot fun in the summertime begins in June as The Music Center today announced Grand Park's 2019 summer season of free outdoor activities and events offered throughout the 12-acre "park for everyone." The free fun kicks off with returning favorites, including The Music Center's popular Dance DTLA on Friday nights and local House music concerts during Grand Park Sunday Sessions, plus the annual Grand Park + Outfest Present PROUD Movie Night. Extended as a year-round activity in Grand Park, Lunch À La Park Yoga reTREAT finds its energy on Wednesdays and Fridays while some of L.A.'s favorite food trucks visit the Park every Tuesday-Thursday weekly. The centerpiece of Grand Park's summer activities is Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party, Los Angeles County's tradition of celebrating the nation's independence as one big community.



"Since its official opening in 2012, Grand Park has become the go-to place for the many communities in Los Angeles County to gather together, dance, relax and experience L.A.'s cultural diversity in a beautiful outdoor, urban oasis," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "Couple that with Grand Park's programs and four city blocks hosting fine talent and activities from morning to night, every day of the week."

"Demand for Grand Park's programs continues to build as more Angelenos make it a favorite summer destination. We're particularly excited to announce that the Park's free lunchtime yoga program will now be year-round," continued Julia Diamond, interim director of Grand Park. "At the same time, Los Angeles County's largest free Fourth of July celebration keeps getting bigger and better with a new expanded foot print and the addition of a 75-foot Ferris wheel offering thrill seekers the chance to enjoy the spectacular views of Downtown L.A."

For more information about free summer programming at Grand Park and by The Music Center, visit grandparkla.org and musiccenter.org.



A vibrant outdoor gathering place, Grand Park is a beautiful public park for the entire community in Los Angeles County. With expansive green space for gatherings large and small, Grand Park celebrates the county's cultural vitality and is host to community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations, and many other activities that engage and attract visitors from all communities. The 12-acre Grand Park stretches from The Music Center on the west to City Hall on the east and is easily accessible by Metro via the Red/Purple line to the Civic Center/Grand Park station. The park was named one of American Planning Association's 10 "Great Public Spaces" in the U.S. for 2013. Working closely with the county, The Music Center is responsible for all operations and programming for the park.



The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. The non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: The Music Center Arts (TMC Arts) and The Music Center Operations (TMC Ops). TMC Arts, The Music Center's programing engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center's four theatres, on The Music Center Plaza, outside at Grand Park-a 12-acre adjacent green space-and in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as K-12 arts education programs. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the plaza and Grand Park on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies-Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil.





