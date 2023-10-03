Gloria Molina Grand Park to Host the 12th annual Downtown Día de los Muertos

The North American tour of Hadestown returns to the Ahmanson Theatre for a limited 16 performances starting October 3, 2023. Rachel Chavkin directs the cast of Amaya Braganza, Lana Gordon, Will Mann, Matthew Patrick Quinn, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, Hannah Schreer, Sevon Askew, Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Colin LeMoine, Daniel Tracht, Cecilia Trippiedi and Racquel Williams. The newest member of the North American tour, Lana reprises her role of Persephone beginning with this Los Angeles engagement.