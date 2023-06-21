Ghost Road Company To Premiere SUPER DUPER - Limited Engagement Immersive Experience in July

The Ghost Road Company will present the live, in-person World Premiere of Super Duper-originally presented as a virtual, interactive experience to sold out audiences in 2020 and 2021. Conceived and Directed by Ghost Road Artistic Director Katharine Noon, and created in workshop with Ghost Road, Super Duper invites participants into the world of a controversial artist where they will explore his work, his relationships, and his legacy. Set to open Saturday, July 15, 2023, 8PM at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, this extremely limited engagement runs for 10 performances only: July 15-19 and July 22-26.

Through an experience that is both solitary and communal, Super Duper asks where the truth resides in a world that defines itself by manufactured personae. While both observing and personally participating in this journey, the audience experiences the perspectives of various individuals exploring a pivotal and complex relationship they all shared. This immersive piece is an exploration in creating community by exploring connections amongst members of an audience and between audiences and performers. The framework of the piece is an exploration of the nature of artistic creation and how an audience is an integral and intentional part of the artist's vision in addition to being the "experiencer" of the work.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Zachary Bones, Christine Breihan, Alan Corvaia, Ronnie Clark, John Guerra, Jen Kays, Camila Rozo, and Brian Weir. Also performing are Rachel DeBoer, Siki Lonner, Sam Pribyl, Skyler Reyes, Camila Robles Ruiz, and Salve Villarosa. The production team includes Scenic Designer David Offner, Lighting Designer Brandon Baruch, Sound Designer Cricket Myers, Costume Designer Vicki Conrad, Prop Designer Cate Chapman, Stage Manager Sarah Costigan, Social Media Director Adam Dlugolecki, Intimacy Coordinator Carly DW Bones, Technical Director Aaron Lyons, and Mark Seldis, producer for The Ghost Road Company.

Super Duper was devised in workshop by Christine Breihan, Ronnie Clark, Adam Dlugolecki, Ray Ford, Kim Glann, John Guerra, Jen Kays, Katharine Noon, Mark Seldis, and Brian Weir.

Katharine Noon is the Artistic Director of the Ghost Road Company. Her credits include The Dry Years (Collaborator/Performer) at The Broadwater in Los Angeles, Super Duper (Conceiver/Director) - Zoom experience, lyricist and co-book writer for Paderewski in America -commissioned by the Mickiewicz Institute and presented at The Geffen Playhouse. Asterion (Conceiver/Director) at The Getty Villa, The Grotowski Institute in Poland, and Atwater Village Theatre (AVT). A commission from the Polish Consulate and the Mickiewicz Institute for A Couple of Poor Polish-Speaking Romanians (Director) in Los Angeles. The Bargain and the Butterfly (Conceiver/Director) at South Coast Repertory Theatre and Kommuna Warsawa in Poland. Pantofelnik's Suitcase at AVT and the Korczak Festival in Poland. Stranger Things (Collaborator/Performer) at the Ko Festival in Amherst and AVT. Home Siege Home, an adaptation of the Oresteia (Conceiver/Director) at NaCl (New York), Arcata Playhouse, Getty Villa, and [Inside] the Ford. She has made numerous trips to Poland with Ghost Road to collaborate with Studium Teatralne and Teatr ZAR. Katharine is on faculty in the Theatre Department at Loyola Marymount University where she teaches performance and directs. She is also a recipient of the lee Melville Award for contribution to Los Angeles Theatre.

The Ghost Road Company is one of Los Angeles' premiere theatre ensembles dedicated to the creation of new work for the stage. The company is unique in its approach, having developed its own methods of collaborative development over many years. Ghost Road has presented its work nationally and internationally from The Getty Villa, Inside the Ford, and Atwater Village Theatre, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, KO Festival in Amherst, and the Grotowski Laboratorium in Wroclaw, Poland. Past works include Super Duper (Zoom version), Jocasta: A Motherf**king Tragedy, Asterion, The Bargain and the Butterfly, and Home Siege Home (The Oresteia Trilogy). Most recently, Ghost Road presented the world premiere of The Dry Years at the Broadwater Mainstage in February 2023. For more info, visit Click Here.

Super Duper will run Saturdays through Wednesdays for two weeks only! The schedule is July 15-19 and July 22-26. General Admission is $45. There will be one Pay-What-You-Can Performance on Monday July 17. Maximum capacity for these immersive performances is 35 people. Located at 514 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, The Los Angeles Theatre Center is a facility of the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department and operated by the Latino Theater Company.