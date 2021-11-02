Geffen Playhouse Adds Three Plays To Season Lineup

Geffen Playhouse added three new productions to complete its 25th Anniversary Season lineup, it was announced today. Playwright Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will make its Geffen Playhouse premiere in April 2022, featuring Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Neil LaBute's bash) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, The Boys in the Band); A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill, a new original musical from playwright and Geffen Playhouse The Writers' Room program alum Matt Schatz, will make its world premiere in June 2022; and playwright Fernanda Coppel's King Liz will makes its West Coast premiere in July 2022.

The Geffen Playhouse 25th Anniversary Season launched September 14, 2021, with The Enigmatist and will run through August 14, 2022.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? George and Martha, the American theater's most notoriously dysfunctional couple, have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for drinks. What begins as harmless patter escalates to outright marital warfare, with the provincial newcomers caught in the crossfire. We are thrilled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hilarious and harrowing Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, arguably Edward Albee's most famous and most vicious masterpiece.

A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill On a November night in 1994, a murder was committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In this true-crime story told completely through song, a tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in their town and to their town. Written with humor and chutzpah, this wholly original musical asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace. A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill was created during The Geffen Playhouse inaugural The Writers' Room program, in which six Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of The Geffen Playhouse artistic team.

King Liz It's good to be king. Liz Rico is a powerful sports agent who represents NBA superstars, having fought her way to the top of a male-dominated profession with her skill for cutthroat negotiations. Given the chance to sign Freddie Luna, a once-in-a-generation high school talent with a troubled past, Liz sees an opportunity to take her career to the next level. But when accusations start swirling around the young phenom, Liz must attempt to rebound Freddie's career or protect her own crown.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill and King Liz join the previously announced Geffen Playhouse 25th Anniversary Season lineup of productions that includes the West Coast premiere of The Enigmatist, a highly inventive, immersive theatrical experience from renowned master illusionist and magician David Kwong; the West Coast premiere of playwright Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue; the West Coast premiere of Paul Grellong's Power of Sail, with Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston (All the Way, Network) leading a cast that also features Hugo Armstrong (Mysterious Circumstances, God of Carnage), Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy, Private Practice), Donna Simone Johnson (Bring Down the House, The Bluest Eye), Tedra Millan (The Wolves, Present Laughter), Seth Numrich (Switzerland, Turn: Washington's Spies) and Brandon Scott (This is Us, Dead to Me), and helmed by Soulpepper Theatre Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha; the West Coast premiere of playwright Lindsay Joelle's TRAYF; and Anna Ouyang Moench's Man of God, originally scheduled for the 2019/2020 season, but cancelled just prior to opening night in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

To launch its 2022/2023 season next year, Geffen Playhouse will present the Stephen Daldry production of playwright Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Mike Donahue.

