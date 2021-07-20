GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP Will Be Performed at Hollywood Fringe

After a successful online debut in September of last year, Michael Gordon Shapiro and producing partner New Musicals Inc. have announced the LIVE opening of the theatrical adventure Gideon and the Blundersnorp, August 7 through 28 at studio/stage as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In the family-friendly musical Gideon and the Blundersnorp, Gideon is a stableboy who dreams of being a knight, despite belonging to the wrong social class. Alanna is a young viscountess trapped in the system of royal succession. Together they team up to escape bandits, navigate a treacherous forest, and confront the vicious Blundersnorp, whose dream is simply to eat everyone. Gideon is a musical about aspiration, adventure, and escaping society's expectations. (And fighting giant monsters.)

Gideon's 2020 streamed versions garnered praise for creative use of the videoconferencing medium to convey an action-adventure story, though show creators are excited to now offer the production as intended.

"Streaming an online 'Zoomsical' version of the show was, for me, a pilot light of happiness during 2020's demoralizing absence of live theatre," Shapiro said. "Now that venues are cautiously re-opening their doors, I'm thrilled to present this musical in its truest form: a living, breathing performance in front of a live audience."



Shapiro said that Gideon was originally conceived as a piece for a narrator and an orchestra - a spiritual cousin to Peter and the Wolf - but that he quickly realized it was better suited to musical theatre. Shapiro, who is also a professional film and game composer, made a splash with his last original musical The Bully Problem, which debuted at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, earning multiple awards, nominations, and critical acclaim. Gideon was originally meant to premiere at the 2020 Hollywood Fringe before the festival was canceled, prompting the production team to find a new way to share their story.

"We have had tremendous fun with our online version, but - with our eye always on public health guidance - we're eager to reunite with audiences in person," Shapiro said. "We think that both kids and grownups will find a lot to enjoy."

On that note, a final caution from Shapiro and his team: "Though the show presents Blundersnorps in a comedic light, their danger can't be overstated. Please be accompanied by a buddy when traveling through dark forests."

The work is co-produced by Elise Dewsberry, the Artistic Director of New Musicals Inc., and is directed by Matt Toronto.

Dates and Times:

Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2 p.m. (preview)

Sunday, Aug. 8 - 2 p.m. (preview)

Saturday, Aug. 14 - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28 - 2 p.m. (also live-streamed performance)

Performances will follow the most up-to-date Hollywood Fringe, L.A. County and CDC health and safety guidelines. Please check www.hollywoodfringe.org for the latest information.

Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7121

More information: www.gideonmusical.com