Full Circle Players to Present World Premiere Of WOOING THE DRAGON in May

When magic no longer works, and arrows won't fly, a king without a queen- or subjects- and a mysterious woman clash in this new fantasy comedy set for the stage, hilarity ensues and will end either in despair or true love. Four unlikely characters discover themselves trapped in a tower by an angry dragon. Each has a secret that they must divulge for their own survival, or end up dragon chow! In the end, they all learn that love has sharp teeth and it bites.

Full Circle Players will present the world Premiere of "Wooing the Dragon" by Matthew Johnson in Riverside, California. Show dates are May 26th, May 27, and May 28th. Get your tickets to this hilarious show here.