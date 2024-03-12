French Riviera Film Festival Unveils Official 2024 Poster Art By NY-Based Artist Cindy Shaoul

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sixth annual French Riviera Film Festival has unveiled its 2024 official poster, featuring an original work of art created exclusively for the festival by New York City-based, impressionistic/abstract artist Cindy Shaoul.

"We first discovered the art of Cindy Shaoul in 2021 and felt her artistic style was perfectly matched to our creative vision for the festival," comments Goesseringer Muj. "2024 marks the third year Cindy has created our poster artwork, and we're very pleased to be working once again with such a talented artist."

The latest work by Shaoul, titled "Romance on the Côte d'Azur" is inspired by a Vogue photo shoot featuring actor Adrien Brody and model Natalia Vodianova, channeling Bardot and Vadim on a romantic weekend in the south of France

The sixth installment of the festival will take place once again at the Eden Hotel and Resort in Cannes, France during the time of the Festival de Cannes on May 17 and 18, 2024. The annual festival celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe and features the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries in the categories of drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, micro short, activism, student, lifestyle, and fashion.

The 2024 edition will be a hybrid event, with finalist films being available to view worldwide with its new official streaming partner Entertainment Oxygen via its eoFlix platform.

FRFF will also host the seventh annual Global Entertainment Showcase, scheduled for May 18. More details to be announced soon.

Event partners include Eden Hotel and Spa, Bel-Air Fine Art, The Good Gin, Cardinal du Four, VOGA Prosecco and Wine, Lamborghini Champagne, Entertainment Oxygen/eoFlix, Indie Entertainment Media, Just Cinema, and filmfestivals.com.

The next submission deadline on Film Freeway is April 9, 2024: https://filmfreeway.com/frenchrivierafilmfestival

Link to 2023 awards ceremony, held at the Eden Hotel in Cannes, France:

FRFF's Advisory Board includes international actress and human rights activist Yasmine Al Massri; Michael Benoraya, founder, International Film Trust; Joan Burney Keatings, chief executive, Cinemagic; Bruno Chatelin, COO, filmfestivals.com (also on festival jury), Emmy Award-winning actor Vincent De Paul; Larry Namer, president/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Ana B. Remos, vice president, editorial director & founder, azureazure.com (also on festival jury), Dr. Laura Wilhelm, founder/principal, LauraWil Intercultural (also on festival jury), and Daphna Edwards Ziman, president, Cinémoi USA. Jury members include Rehna Azim, awards editor, Movie Marker; Lena Basse, journalist, Hollywood Foreign Press Association; Claude Brickell, filmmaker, screenwriter and educator; Anna Marie de la Fuente; James Prestige, publisher, Close-Up Culture; attorney Tshombe Sampson; Eileen Tasca, managing director, Alien Films & Task Films; and Sue Vicory, founder, Heartland Films and womendocumentaryfilmmakers.com.

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

About Cindy Shaoul

Inspired by whimsey and purity of the feminine form, New York-based artist Cindy Shaoul is known for her Impressionistic and abstract style. She is best recognized for her series 'Brides,' 'Dripping Dots' and 'Hearts,' as well as her 'Plein-Air' street scenes of quintessential New York locations. Shaoul's works can be found in hundreds of private and corporate collections worldwide.

Since her first group show at Parsons School of Design in 2009, her work has been showcased internationally, from Italy to South Korea, and has been shown at various art fairs nationwide including Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, and New York. Shaoul has had numerous solo exhibitions and has garnered the attention of notable celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Catherine Deneuve and John Malkovich.

Her love of painting began at the age of 18 when she was on Thanksgiving break from college. She painted a nine-foot colorful, abstract mural in her mother's art studio and has been painting ever since. Shaoul later traveled to Israel and Hungary and studied abroad for two years at the Budai Art Institute, which created lifelong experiences that still influence her art today.

Upon her return to New York City, she continued her artistic education at the Art Students League, working under the tutelage of Joseph Peller, Gregg Kreutz, and Tom Torak, where she learned techniques from the great masters of Impressionism. But it wasn't until she met renowned street artist LA II (Angel Oritz), who previously worked with Keith Haring, that her work would become strongly influenced by street art and graffiti, propelling her reputation and pushing her into the city's explosive urban art scene. Shaoul and LA II worked on a collection that was an homage to New York's streets, where Ortiz and Haring began collaborating when they first met. This style of creation heavily impacted Shaoul's technique, expanding her voice of discovery and moving her hand, not only from impressionism, but to boundary-free expressions in the abstract world. In 2011, Shaoul began her journey as a singer and songwriter, creating music alongside painting.

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International have produced numerous industry special events, including the annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" during the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film; "Production Without Borders" event during AFM; "Indie Entertainment Showcase" in Park City, Utah; and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes in 2017, plus many others. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including Cinando, Creative Coalition, Davines North America, E! Entertainment Television, ECU Film Festival, Eurocinema, Euromed, FlixSnip, Maverick Entertainment, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Oculus, Sony Interactive, Vesilind, 8K Miles Media Group, plus many others.

Photos/Video Courtesy of FRFF.