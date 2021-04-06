Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fox Theater in Bakersfield Looks to Reopen Soon

No reopening date has been announced, but the theater's Executive Director Matthew Spindler is optimistic about this fall.

Apr. 6, 2021  
As California will soon beginning to allow indoor gatherings with restrictions, the Fox Theater is looking forward to reopening soon, 23ABC reports.

"It means we're really starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Executive Director Matthew Spindler. "The fact we can start getting folks in seats again is something we've been looking forward to for a long time."

Spindler says that the theater plans to follow all state guidelines, including socially distanced seating. This is welcome, as he believes the theater will be able to open earlier than expected.

"The conversations I'm having with agents and promoters, I feel really good about September/October," he said.

No date is set in stone yet, but stay tuned to the theater's website at http://thebakersfieldfox.com/ for all updates and further information.

Read more on 23ABC.


