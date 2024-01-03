Fountain Theatre to Present 3 Workshop Performances of Musical Memoir UNCONDITIONAL by Margot Rose

Three performances only: Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, January 20 at 8 p.m., Sunday, January 21 at 2p.m.
The Fountain Theatre will present three workshop performances of Unconditional, A Musical Memoir. Writer and performer Margot Rose (original cast member, I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It On the Road) — backed by a live, four-piece band — shares her funny and poignant story of family, loss, connection, community and a backyard.
The musical features Music, Book and Lyrics by Margot Rose; Performed by Margot Rose and a live band; Directed by Vanessa Stallings; Music Direction by Aaron Benham; Presented by The Fountain Theatre.
WHERE:
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)
ADMISSION:
$20
PARKING:
Secure, on-site parking: $5
HOW:
Click Here
(323) 663-1525
