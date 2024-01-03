Fountain Theatre to Present 3 Workshop Performances of Musical Memoir UNCONDITIONAL by Margot Rose

Three performances only: Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, January 20 at 8 p.m., Sunday, January 21 at 2p.m.

WHERE:
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)

ADMISSION:
$20

PARKING:
Secure, on-site parking: $5

HOW:
Click Here
(323) 663-1525




