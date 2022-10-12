Foolish Production Company Announces Winter 2022/23 Season Featuring MEASURE FOR MEASURE, TWELFTH NIGHT & More

Following their incredibly successful run of Angels In America, Foolish is back with a series of lust, love, justice, tyranny, shipwrecks, forgiveness, one night stands, hope, and above all communality.

Winter 22/23 will see the expansion into the development of new work and a return to the company's original practices of presenting classical work in modern and inclusive ways. Taking up residency with the Broadwater Theater Complex, the company will upend the studio theater with three new productions that explore our longing for connection, yet our resistance to vulnerability.

The series will kick off in November with a staged workshop of Tuesday Night, 3:30 AM by Lucy Gladstone. In the early hours of a Tuesday, four couples intersect through shared lines, space, and fleeting moments of intimacy questioning- "What if the person who changes your life forever is a one night stand?" Originally debuted as part of Leo Rising Theatre Co's New Work Festival, the company will present the expansion of this new queer work.

Following, the company will ring in the New Year with restrictive and bombastic productions of Measure For Measure and Twelfth Night in repertory. Shipwrecks and tyrants reign in these plays filled with high comedy, mistaken identity, pool inflatables, and unrequited longing. Inspired by 16th century practices, these hour long productions will celebrate and challenge our human nature.

The Mission of Foolish Production Company is s to celebrate, enhance, and challenge our understanding of self and others through affordable, communal, and innovative experiences of theatre. Modernizing 16th century theatrical practice, the company aims to bridge the emotional gap between actor and audience once again through a shared experience.

Tickets for all productions will go on sale in late October.

Foolish believes that theatre is for everyone regardless of any financial, physical, or geographical barrier. In our commitment to inclusivity we are offering pay what you can tickets to every performance, options to live stream, and accessibility accommodations. If you are in need of any assistance please contact us at info@foolishproductionco.org.

More information about the company can be found at www.foolishproductionco.org