Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills Will Show a Special 60th Anniversary Screening of Alfred Hitchcock's THE BIRDS

Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills will present a Special 60th Anniversary Screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary horror-thriller, THE BIRDS, starring Tippi Hedren, on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.  This is a Fathom Events program and includes at 30-minute walk-in/pre-show, featuring an Exclusive Onscreen Introduction by Renowned Film Critic and Scholar, Leonard Maltin. 

Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills is located at 8556 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega Boulevard), Beverly Hills, CA  90211.  Matinee tickets are $12.50 each and the evening tickets are $15.00 each.  

Jerry A. Blackburn, Programmer of Public Programming and Sr. Manager of Theatre Operations for the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills said, “In celebration of the historic 60th Anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece horror-thriller film, THE BIRDS starring Tippi Hedren. Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy and Suzanne Pleshette.  This is screening is produced by Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider that broadcasts entertainment events in movie theatres throughout the United States.”

The film was directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock, with a screenplay by Evan Hunter, based on “The Birds” written by Daphne du Maurier.  The film THE BIRDS was partly inspired by true story of a mass bird attack on the seaside town Capitola, CA on August 18, 1961.
 
The cast of film includes Tippi Hedren (Melanie Daniels), Rod Taylor (Mitch Brenner), Jessica Tandy (Lydia Brenner), Suzanne Pleshette (Annie Hayworth), Veronica Cartwright (Cathy Brenner), Ethel Griffies (Mrs. Bundy), Charles McGraw (Sebastian Sholes), Ruth McDevitt (Mrs. MacGruder), Lonny Chapman (Deke Carter), Joe Mantell (Cynical Businessman), Doodles Weaver (Fisherman), Malcolm Atterbury (Deputy Al Malone), John McGovern (Postal Clerk), Karl Swenson (Drunken Doomsayer), Richard Deacon (Mitch’s Neighbor), Elizabeth Wilson (Helen Carter), William Quinn (Sam) and Alfred Hitchcock making a signature cameo appearance.



