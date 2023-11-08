Festival of Arts Officials Report on 2023 Season & Announce À LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION for 2024 Pageant of the Masters Theme at Annual Meeting

At the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters annual membership meeting on Wednesday, November 8th, members were updated on the past season's achievements and were among the first to have a glimpse at the 2024 Pageant of the Masters.

The event, held at the Festival's Forum Theater, featured reports on the past fiscal year's activities, an overview of the 2023 season, recognition of long-time volunteers and staff, and a preview of the 2024 Pageant of the Masters production “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”

Highlights included:

Festival President David Perry commenced the meeting by providing an overview of the 2023 season, encompassing both the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Following his introductory address, Perry showcased an upbeat and captivating video that highlighted the 2023 season, celebrating the Pageant's remarkable 90th Anniversary. The video showcased the fine art show, the Junior Art Exhibit, art education initiatives, the Pageant's 90th Parade Celebration, special events, and the Pageant of the Masters production of “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.”

Perry introduced the 2023 Board of Directors and welcomed Treasurer Fred Sattler to the podium to introduce the Festival and Pageant's management team. Special recognition was given to Jill Harris-Sturdy, who was retiring after 14 years of service as Finance Director.

Sattler then introduced Laguna Beach Mayor, Bob Whalen, who shared his appreciation for the Festival of Arts stating that, "The Festival of Arts, its Board, and the service provided to the community is outstanding. The City prides itself on being an art colony and having a city with a deep history in art doesn't happen by chance. The Festival has been able to do that for 90 years. It takes effort and commitment, from the Board, the members, and, of course, the volunteers. Thank you for your commitment to the Festival and to the City." Mayor Whalen continued to share how important the Festival is to the City of Laguna Beach and highlighted the entertainment offered every night of the summer. He concluded by encouraging everyone in attendance to bring someone new to the Festival this upcoming summer to ensure that the historical Festival continues to thrive for another 90 years.

Perry then reflected on the 2023 season in his President's Report, which he described as “vibrant and historical.” Perry stated, “When reflecting back on this past year, I began thinking about the importance of history, community, and the evolution of the Festival of Arts…As an organization, the Festival of Arts has come a long way. Our roots run deep, but it is our collective evolution that keeps us vibrant and relevant. Thank you for your support. Here's to the future as we continue to make history together.”

Perry also noted the 2023 summer program included a full schedule of art education instruction, special events, and daily live entertainment. He reflected on the Festival's history, emphasizing the evolution and recent achievements such as the Pageant's 90th-anniversary parade and celebration, diverse art from the 120 artists - 17 of whom were first-time exhibitors, and acquisitions for the permanent collection including the stunning sculpture "Emprise," created by Gerard Stripling. His report highlighted community engagement like the exhibit at the John Wayne Airport, facility utilization, and successful events like the Pageant of the Monsters, culminating in a vision for the organization's future. He concluded by thanking the community, volunteers, and members for their support and anticipating continued success in the years ahead.

Perry then welcomed Sattler back to the podium to share the 2023 Treasure Report. He reported unaudited revenues of roughly $10.5 million, and expenses $9.7 million, resulting in a net income of about nearly $.8 million. 2023 unaudited Festival of Arts net assets were reported at $12.7 million with liabilities at $.8 million, resulting in net assets at $11.8 million.

Board member Jeff Rovner proudly announced that the Festival of Arts has awarded over $3.5 million to local students since 1957. This past year, six students were awarded first-year scholarships of $20,000 each for a total of $120,000. Each recipient will be granted $5,000 per year over a four-year period. Scholarships were awarded in film, theater, visual arts, and writing. The average first-year recipient's high school GPA was 3.78. A total of fourteen applicants applied in nineteen areas. Additionally, nine renewal scholarship recipients collected $30,900 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Board member Ed Hanke took the podium to recognize and congratulate employees for their years of service and commitment to the organization. Michelle Reindl (Finance Director) was recognized for 20 years of service and Sharbie Higuchi (Marketing, PR and Merchandise Director) for 25 years of service.

Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy and Board member John Connolly then presented long-time volunteers with Life Membership Awards, acknowledging each for their dedication and 15-year commitment to the Pageant of the Masters. Challis Davy recognized that the volunteers are the heart and soul of the Pageant's success. The 15-year service memberships recognized were Rachel Arndt (Makeup Department), Vanessa Harkleroad (Cast), Sami Hermes (Cast), Devin Hovis (Cast), Margie Lee (Cast Area Assistant), Taylee Miller (Cast), Vanise Symth (Makeup Department), Robert Wagner (Cast), and Linda Ward (Makeup Department).

Challis Davy presented a slideshow of artwork to be presented in next summer's Pageant of the Masters. The 2024 production of “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion'' will revisit some of history's greatest spectacles highlighting what people have worn throughout the ages. Be prepared to be dazzled with a look into history's greatest fashion trends through the magic of living pictures. Audiences can expect works from James Tissot, Jan Van Eyck, David Hockney, legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head among many others.

This year there was no need for a board election because the three incumbents ran unopposed. Reinstated to the Festival of Arts Board of Directors to serve new three-year terms are incumbents Wayne Baglin, John Connolly, and Tom Lamb. Also continuing on the board are Ed Hanke, Pat Kollenda, and Anita Mangels, David Perry and Jeff Rovner and Fred Sattler. As a group, the board is committed to the Festival of Arts mission to support and promote the arts and arts education.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. Each summer for 90-years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.