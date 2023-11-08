Festival of Arts Officials Report on 2023 Season & Announce À LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION for 2024 Pageant of the Masters Theme at Annual Meeting

The event, held at the Festival's Forum Theater, featured reports on the past fiscal year's activities, an overview of the 2023 season.
At the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters annual membership meeting on Wednesday, November 8th, members were updated on the past season's achievements and were among the first to have a glimpse at the 2024 Pageant of the Masters.
The event, held at the Festival's Forum Theater, featured reports on the past fiscal year's activities, an overview of the 2023 season, recognition of long-time volunteers and staff, and a preview of the 2024 Pageant of the Masters production “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”
Highlights included:
The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. Each summer for 90-years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.
