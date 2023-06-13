Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More to Laguna Beach

This summer the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open its doors from July 5 to September 1, 2023 welcoming hundreds of patrons to relish in one of the nation’s top fine art festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

The Festival of Arts will host 120 award-winning artists during its two-month summer season. This professionally juried fine art show features a diverse selection of artwork including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and more from artists around Orange County. Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world. For a full list of the 2023 participating artists, please visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.

The Festival has been rated one of the top festivals in the nation and draws in crowds from around the world. Recent accolades include Orange County Register’s Best Place to Buy Original Art, Art Fair Calendar’s Top Five Art Fairs in the West and Top 5 Art Festival in the nation voted by USA Today readers.

“The Festival is the perfect place to find affordable and unique art treasures for your home or business,” says Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi.

In addition to the variety of artwork, the Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy. The calendar includes nightly live music, guided art tours, art workshops and weekly series including Concerts on the Green, and Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery). Several special one-day events will return this year, including the very popular Festival Runway Fashion Show and Junior Artists Celebration. In honor of the Pageant of the Masters’ 90th anniversary, the Festival of Arts is hosting a special event on July 22 with a variety of special exhibits, live performances, and interactive activities that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the Pageant of the Masters like never before.

“The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re an art aficionado, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun artful experience, the Festival has it all,” said Higuchi. “Explore the stunning artwork by talented artists, enjoy live music performances, and participate in interactive workshops suitable for all ages. Join us this summer and discover the perfect blend of creativity, entertainment, and community."