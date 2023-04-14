Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15

Celebrate the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary with one-of-a-kind, 3D immersive experience on foaVIRTUAL.

Apr. 14, 2023  

In celebration of the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary this summer and World Art Day on Saturday, April 15, the Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, the Gallery of Living Art.

Featuring photographs of the Pageant's tableaux vivants ("living pictures"), the 3D immersive online gallery experience allows guests the unique opportunity to explore these masterfully recreated works of the Pageant in a new, high-tech, captivating way. To view the gallery, visit Click Here

"We're excited to feature re-creations throughout the Pageant's 90-year history- from the very first living pictures in 1933, to a few pieces that will be featured live on stage this summer," shared Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director. "This is a virtual experience like no other. It is the first-time we've featured Pageant re-creations in a virtual space. The Pageant sets appear life size and the cast volunteers may be seen in these re-created masterpieces. It's truly a unique experience."

Virtual guests may self-navigate around the gallery or take a guided art tour, and are encouraged to read the labels to learn more about the pieces displayed. Each label shares details on the re-created work of art, Pageant theme and fun facts about the production, artist or historical moment.

Higuchi adds, "During a Pageant performance, these pieces would normally appear on-stage for 90 seconds. However in this exhibit you have the opportunity to stroll through at your leisure, marvel at the intricate make-up, costuming, set design and lighting that creates the living picture. And of course our volunteer cast members, holding their poses in each piece."

Gallery of Living Art is the Festival's third virtual exhibit. Encouraging exploration and discovery of art, foaVIRTUAL launched in 2020 when the Fine Art Show closed due to COVID-19 as a way to support the juried exhibitors. forVIRTUAL gallery also houses Nine Decades of Art - Selections from the Permanent Art Collection, a virtual exhibit that debuted on World Art Day 2022.

It is available free of cost to the public starting Saturday, April 15, 2023. Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit Click Here.




