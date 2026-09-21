FALSETTOS Will Make Burbank Debut with Conundrum Theatre Company

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Conundrum Theatre Company will present Falsettos, the Tony Award-winning musical from composer and lyricist William Finn and writer James Lapine. Performances will run October 16-25 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.

Featuring music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by William Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos is a funny, poignant, and deeply human musical about love, family, and the unconventional ways people build a life together. The show combines sharp comedy with moments of profound emotion as its characters navigate changing relationships, parenthood, sexuality, and loss.

The story follows Marvin, a gay man who leaves his wife, Trina, for his lover, Whizzer, while attempting to maintain a relationship with his young son, Jason. As Marvin struggles to create a new kind of family, Trina finds herself rebuilding her own life, while Marvin's psychiatrist-turned-family-friend Mendel becomes an unexpected part of their increasingly unconventional household. Falsettos explores what it means to grow up, fall in love, create a family, and hold onto the people who matter most.

Directed by Jack Filsinger, with music direction by Jonathan Kretchmer and choreography by Kylie Buckles-Hall, Conundrum Theatre Company's production brings the show's intimate story and complicated characters to life while celebrating the humor, heart, and humanity at its center.

Falsettos features Michael Vandie as Marvin, Morgan Meadows as Trina, Jack Rogers as Mendel, Danny Holmberg as Whizzer, Dylan Von Halle as Jason, Myia LeShaun as Charlotte, and Katelyn Coon as Cordelia, with Omari Miller, Anna Christie, and Jason Miserlis serving as swings.

Founded in Burbank, Conundrum Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a collaborative and diverse artistic community through accessible, high-quality theatrical productions and educational opportunities for performers of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Tickets are available now.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 04 Hrs 58 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming