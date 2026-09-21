FALSETTOS Will Make Burbank Debut with Conundrum Theatre Company
The production features music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Finn and James Lapine.
Conundrum Theatre Company will present Falsettos, the Tony Award-winning musical from composer and lyricist William Finn and writer James Lapine. Performances will run October 16-25 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.
Featuring music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by William Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos is a funny, poignant, and deeply human musical about love, family, and the unconventional ways people build a life together. The show combines sharp comedy with moments of profound emotion as its characters navigate changing relationships, parenthood, sexuality, and loss.
The story follows Marvin, a gay man who leaves his wife, Trina, for his lover, Whizzer, while attempting to maintain a relationship with his young son, Jason. As Marvin struggles to create a new kind of family, Trina finds herself rebuilding her own life, while Marvin's psychiatrist-turned-family-friend Mendel becomes an unexpected part of their increasingly unconventional household. Falsettos explores what it means to grow up, fall in love, create a family, and hold onto the people who matter most.
Directed by Jack Filsinger, with music direction by Jonathan Kretchmer and choreography by Kylie Buckles-Hall, Conundrum Theatre Company's production brings the show's intimate story and complicated characters to life while celebrating the humor, heart, and humanity at its center.
Falsettos features Michael Vandie as Marvin, Morgan Meadows as Trina, Jack Rogers as Mendel, Danny Holmberg as Whizzer, Dylan Von Halle as Jason, Myia LeShaun as Charlotte, and Katelyn Coon as Cordelia, with Omari Miller, Anna Christie, and Jason Miserlis serving as swings.
Founded in Burbank, Conundrum Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a collaborative and diverse artistic community through accessible, high-quality theatrical productions and educational opportunities for performers of all backgrounds and experience levels.
Tickets are available now.
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