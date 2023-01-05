Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era Arts

Join Casa Romantica and explore the European arts of the 19th century, their obsession with romantic drama, and the beauty of nature! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is celebrating the Romantic Era movement with its seasonal connection theme, Romantic Era Arts.

The third of four yearly Casa Connections themes, the Romantic Era Arts collection of events will showcase exquisite ballet performances, music, dance and art classes, film screenings, literature, and more for the entire family to enjoy! For more information on Casa Romantica and the Romantic Era Arts theme, visit CasaRomantica.org.

Casa Romantica's thematic Connections: Cultural Program Season curates a cluster of events to specific themes throughout the year. The Romantic Era Arts is the third theme in the 2022-2023 Casa Captivating season, and will host a variety of world-class programming and events for all ages in January and February, including a special performance entitled "Ballet Romantica" by City Ballet of San Diego, commissioned specifically for Casa Romantica. Other unique offerings include a Romantic Era-themed D. Yoder Family Sunday with local youth music and dance performances, a tea blending workshop, a Still Life painting series with artist Kelly Gallaher, and a screening of Pride & Prejudice on Valentine's Day for the perfect "romantica" date. January will also kick off Casa Romantica's 2023 Jazz Concert Series, starting with Danny Green Trio on January 27th and the Molly Miller Trio on February 23rd. These special events are all in addition to Casa Romantica's weekly community offerings and classes, such as a free storytime for kids every Wednesday, daily public visitation hours, family-friendly activities, and so much more! Find a complete list of Casa Romantica's events at CasaRomantica.org/calendar.

ROMANTIC ERA ARTS EVENTS:

D. Yoder Family Sundays: Romantic Era Performances Sunday, January 8, 2023 @ 10 AM - 2 PM • FREE Performance from a youth orchestra.

Tea Blending Workshop Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm • $40 (Members $30) Learn to create your own tea blends in this class series with Stephanie Knight. All materials included; appropriate for ages 16+.

Class Series: Still Life Painting Tuesdays, January 17 - February 7, 2023 @ 4 PM • $120 (Members $100) Learn still life painting techniques in this class series with Kelly Gallaher. All materials included; appropriate for ages 12+.

Orchestra Collective of Orange County January 19, 2023 @ 7 PM • $40 (Members $30) An evening of Romantic Era classical music performed by a large ensemble featuring famous composers such as Brahms and Hensel.

Film: Pride and Prejudice Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 6 PM • $10 (Members $5) Celebrate Valentine's Day and follow the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy as they overcome their sins of Pride and Prejudice. Purchase a couples package for $50 (Members $40) which includes 2 tickets, chocolate covered strawberries, and a bottle of prosecco

Ballet Romantica with the City Ballet of San Diego Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 7 PM • $50 (Members $40) The beauty of ballet from the Romantic Era and the birth of pointe work gives the illusion of weightlessness. This special commission includes one of the most famous of all Romantic Era ballets - Jules Perrot's Pas de Quatre - and other famous duets from the Romantic Era, including the pas de deux from Coppélia and Giselle.



Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

TICKETS: