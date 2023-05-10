Exhibition Yadigâr 'Memento' Fundraising Event Benefits The Artisans Of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey

A special fundraising exhibition Yadigâr "memento" - The Textiles and Handicrafts of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Santa Monica.



The daylong public exhibit featured vintage textile arts and handicrafts from Southeastern Anatolia, the area of Turkey recently devastated by the earthquake.

A special opening reception was held on the evening of May 5. Guests joining Event Organizers Vega Sankur, Nalan Kumlali Atahan, and Gelundem Ece Hurmeydan included the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Ramiz Dashdamirov, Consul General of Croatia in Los Angeles Renee Pea, E! founder Larry Namer, producer Larry Kasanoff, actors Carolyn Hennesy, Caroline Lagerfelt, Melissa Papel, Dustin Quick & Medi eM, Dee Dee Sorvino, and Nickolai Stoilov; and many others. Santa Monica Council Member Phil Brock attended the May 6th public event.

A highlight of the day was the special program of four interactive, educational workshops, demonstrating Wool Felting, Pottery, Woodstamp, and Henna. Special guests and speakers included Associate Professor Dr. Nazan Avcıoğlu Kalebek, Head of the Carpet Design Department, Gaziantep University, Faculty of Fine Arts, Department of Fashion and Textile Design; Dr. Owen Doonan, Professor of Art, CSUN, Northridge; Mr. Vedat Karadag, an expert in kilims, carpets and owner of a carpet emporium in Turkey; Turkish felting art artist Suna Mubeccel Isin, who gave the "Create your Regional Fertility Felted Doll" workshop; wool threading expert JoShell Koliva; Ece Erdemli who gave a Ceramic Workshop; and henna artist Ayfer Apay who gave a Henna Motif Workshop. Traditional Turkish food and beverages were served.

Proceeds benefitted the handicraft artisans of Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, which was the region affected by the recent earthquake. The event is presented by Ataturk Cultural Center, a non-profit chapter of the American Turkish Association of Southern California.

The next exhibit event will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11 am - 6 pm in Palo Alto, California at the Palo Alto Art Center (1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303)

@ATAMLA-AKM

Photo Caroline Lagerfelt and Vega Sankur Courtesy of Tshombe Sampson.