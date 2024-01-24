Entertainment Oxygen Officially Launches Premier Film Festival Streaming And Networking Platform eoFlix

Streamline collaboration, self-distribution, and monetization strategies in a worldwide digital media ecosystem.

Jan. 24, 2024

Entertainment Oxygen (eo), the one-stop shop for indie film festivals, filmmakers and content creators, today unveiled eoFlix, its comprehensive festival streaming and networking platform, the announcement was made today by founder/ceo Apple TungFong.

"eoFlix stands at the forefront of the industry, offering an unmatched, seamless blend of networking, dynamic live and online streaming, empowered self-distribution avenues, robust monetization strategies, and much more," comments TungFong. "With eoFlix, we've established a worldwide digital media ecosystem that streamlines collaboration, seamlessly guiding film and television projects from their initial script stages to the creation of the ultimate on-screen masterpiece."

The go-to hub for all things surrounding movies and the festival circuit, Entertainment One, through the eoFlix platform, is committed to redefining the indie film industry, providing its festival partners and filmmakers with unprecedented, comprehensive support. eoFlix's intuitive, dynamic platform is a simple to use and easy to navigate and understand, without using technical or specialized terminology or having complicated user instructions.

Entertainment Oxygen/eoFlix also offers its festival partners live event ticketing; schedule and film guides; pass management; virtual screenings; Geoblocking/DRM software; self distribution/monetization; digital promotion; networking; a centralized entertainment database; onsite voting; QR code scan capabilities; and sales data management. The company currently boasts 37 festival partners, with more being added monthly.

"It's truly exciting to see the evolution of Entertainment Oxygen," says Silvia Bizio, advisory board member, eo, Golden Globes Foundation board member. "Having worked as a journalist covering the global film industry for over almost four decades, I know first hand the value that such an important and powerful tool as eoFlix can bring to the creative community."

Attorney Phillip Rosen, Hank Chen, chief investment officer, China International Fund Management (joint venture between Shanghai International Trust and JP Morgan Asset Management), and Dr. Charles Huang, founder/chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc. also serve on the Entertainment Oxygen's advisory board.

Founded in 2021, Entertainment Oxygen (eo), featuring the unprecedented digital ecosystem eoFlix, is currently the only service that combines film festivals' virtual screening hybrid solutions with direct networking, allowing users to interact with content creators. The platform provides a global community that empowers entertainers, executives, and all other media professionals to showcase their creative skills, and streamline the process from script to screen in ways never before imagined. Filmmakers can easily link the cast and crew with their film portfolios and create an interactive network to transform the way entertainment industry professionals connect around the world. The eo on demand feature is crafted with care and designed specifically for independent movies, unlocking their potential by generating revenue.

Image Courtesy of Entertainment Oxygen.



Recommended For You