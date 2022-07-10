Encore Performance of DOG Announced This Month

Multiple award-winning Fringe Veteran, Ben Moroski (Playwright/Actor), presented the World Premiere drama of DOG. Directed by Jordan Shappell. After a Sold Out run at the Broadwater Theatre, an additional Encore Performance has just been added, July 30, 2022, at 8:00PM

NOMINEE - TOP OF THE FRINGE - HFF22

NOMINEE - BEST WORLD PREMIERE - HFF22

NOMINEE - BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE - HFF22

WINNER - PICK OF THE FRINGE - Combined Artform & Fringe Management

WINNER - BEST OF BROADWATER

Beer, liquor and football. The three things Dog needs to get by. And right now, he needs a whole lot of each one. A searing dark comedy about a man coping with the death of his dog, "DOG" is a dirty, rollicking dive into the lure of alcohol, the power of America's game and the lengths we'll go to remain in denial - all while waking up from the worst blackout ever. The new solo play from Ben Moroski, the award-winning creator of the Hollywood Fringe hits "This Vicious Minute" (HFF12), "The Wake" (HFF14) and "TILT" (HFF16).

"This Vicious Minute" (HFF12) Winner - Best of Fringe | Nominee - Best Solo Show

"The Wake" (HFF14) Winner - Best Solo Show

"TILT" (HFF16) Nominee: Top of the Fringe | Nominee - Best World Premiere | Nominee - Best Ensemble

Theatre Venue &. Performances

The Broadwater (Black Box) address is 6322 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Saturday, July 30th - 8:00PM Ticket price: $10.00

Running time 60 minutes.



Ben Moroski - is an award-winning actor, playwright and screenwriter. A Hollywood Fringe veteran, he has written, produced and starred in three award-winning plays at the festival, "This Vicious Minute" (HFF12), "The Wake" (HFF14) and "TILT" (HFF16). Ben made his Los Angeles stage debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2012 in the world premiere of his autobiographical solo play, "This Vicious Minute" (Best of Fringe, Best Solo Show nominee). Two years later, he returned to the Hollywood Fringe with a new solo play, "The Wake," which played to sold-out houses and won Best Solo Show at the 2014 festival. For his performance in "The Wake," Ben also won Best Solo Performance at the 2015 Stage Raw L.A. Theater Awards and received an unprecedented nomination for Best Solo Performance at the 2014 L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards. "The Wake" was also an official selection of the 2014 New Orleans Fringe Festival. In 2016, Ben returned to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with his play, "TILT," a two-hander co-starring award-winning actor/writer/composer Michael Shaw Fisher. "TILT" received rave reviews and garnered nominations for Top of the Fringe, Best World Premiere and Best Ensemble Theatre at the 2016 festival. Ben's other L.A. area stage acting credits include the extended run of Chiara Atik's hit play "Women" (Theatre Asylum). Film credits include "Broken Star" (Kandoo Films), the short film "Discharge" (which also he wrote and produced) and the forthcoming short film "Tilt," adapted from his award-winning play. Ben is the author of two commissioned plays, and is a working screenwriter. He is also a proud member of the 2009 Acting Apprentice company at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and a proud alumnus of Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop in Hollywood. He is a native of Northern California.



Jordan Shappell (Director) - is an award winning actor and director from all over. He's directed film, stage and commercial work across the country. Jordan has worked with Larry Moss, Jon Jory, Dexter Bullard. He teaches Master Classes and Shakespeare at Anthony Meindl's Actor's Workshop. He has a BFA from the Theatre School at DePaul University.