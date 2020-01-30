El Capitan Theatre Announces Special Screening of LADY AND THE TRAMP for Valentine's Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with music and a timeless movie!

From Feb. 14-16, the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a special event for Valentine's Day - a select performance by vocalist Josephine Beavers & the Ed Vodicka Orchestra followed by a screening of Disney's Lady and the Tramp.

Josephine will be performing songs from her debut album "Prime Time," a timeless album tribute to the Great American Songbook and 20th-century pop music classics.

For more information on the event, please click on the following link:

Get tickets: http://bit.ly/LATTTickets





