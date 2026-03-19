Eight Ball Theatre To Present CLARA VS. INFINITY By Zack Rocklin-Walch

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Eight Ball Theatre will present an upcoming run of Clara vs. Infinity, a new play by Zack Rocklin-Waltch.

Thrilling, endearing, and heartfelt, Clara vs. Infinity tells the story of 12-year-old Clara, who, after her father's death, embarks on a journey from Boston to Washington D.C. in hopes of winning a Pi Recitation Bee and bringing home the $10k prize to her over-worked and overwhelmed mother.

"Clara vs. Infinity is a play that comes to life with a brilliant ensemble. As a theatre company that develops and produces new ensemble-based plays, we gravitated towards the collaborative spirit that the play encourages," says Audrey Forman, Eight Ball Theatre's Artistic Director. "Clara is a resourceful little girl that must make something out of nothing. The play asks the same of the artists...to transform a bare stage into Clara's vibrant world with nothing but our voices and bodies."

The production's director, Jamie Gallo adds, "Clara vs. Infinity is a nuanced portrayal of a child's grief, and yet, this grief is universal: the Abyss haunts us all. Just like Clara, we are all trying to make meaning of senseless tragedy around us. LA theatre audiences deserve a story of unity and hope; by sharing Clara's journey, we hope they leave with her courage to face the infinite world beyond the theater doors."

Taking the stage at the Zephyr Theatre, performances of Clara vs. Infinity will run for the second, third, and fourth weekends of April 2026. To purchase tickets, and for more information about the performance, please visit: www.eightballtheatre.org/events.