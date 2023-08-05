ERIN MOHR GETS NAKED* to Hold Two Free Performances at the Zephyr Theatre in August

Written by and starring comedian, Erin Mohr, Erin Mohr Gets Naked* is a one-woman stand-up comedy show for adults, running for two (2) nights, August 11 and 12 at the Zephyr Theatre at 8:00pm in Hollywood (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Additionally, there will be one more performance as part of the Burbank Comedy Festival at Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant on August 13 at 6:00 pm (102 E Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502).

At a time when political forces are "righteously" working to strip transgender folks of their humanity and by extension, their existence, it is critical to infuse society with positive, healthy, thriving, happy representations of trans people, giving those navigating the minefield of their own transition story something to hold on to - a reason to survive. Erin Mohr Gets Naked* is the most entertaining antidote to erasure-politics. The show is a comedic celebration, for adults, of a transgender woman's experience and the consequence of body positivity & representation - saving lives; Mohr quiets the din of transphobes and haters with every uplifting joke, leaving it all on the stage, including her clothes. That's right, Erin Mohr shows her hot body for the kids, so they'll know their bodies are beautiful - well, so their parents will know because this show is strictly 18+ for admission.

Directed by Genevieve Morrill, the two 8:00 PM shows mark the debut stage performances of Mohr's forthcoming heartfelt, raw, daring, and audacious comedy special and are opened by out, proud, and sassy stand-up, Justin Lucas. Free tickets these shows are available with RSVP only on Eventbrite: tickets. Tickets to the Burbank Comedy Festival show is available here: tickets. For more information about or booking Erin Mohr, visit Erin Mohr Comedy. Check out Zephyr Theatre and Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant for venue information.

Erin Mohr is a transgender stand-up comedian who has been seen in "The Last Open Mic at the End of the World" on Adult Swim and Max. She performs all over LA and has also performed in the Tim Northern Comedy Festival in Louisville, KY, Riot Grrrl Festival in Los Angeles, and was part of "Best of the Fest" in the Burbank Comedy Festival.

She has graced the stages of The Comedy Store, Flappers Comedy Club, and The Hollywood Improv. Erin is also a content creator with over ten and a half million views on TikTok.

San Francisco native and newly a resident of LA, out, proud, and sassy stand-up, Justin Lucas, can be seen acting on both stage and film when he's not writing sketch comedy. Having performed stand-up since 2011, he's won several competitions, and was given a “Bay Area Reporter” award for Best Male Comedian. You may have seen Justin on stage with Theater Rhinoceros or on HBO's “Looking.” Justin has really nice hair, seriously; it's fantabulous!

Back in the 1980's, Genevieve Morrill, AEA, SAG-AFTRA, was an actor in the theater scene and studied extensively with highly respected teachers from various methodologies. Morrill made her directing debut with White Dwarf at the Playwright's Center in Chicago and many others to rave reviews. She founded Persona Studios in 1992 where she produced, directed multiple productions, and conducted private coaching. In 2007, she created Books with Feet, a non-profit theatre company that produces and performs short stories, in their entirety, by authors such as J.D. Salinger, Truman Capote, Irwin Shaw, Gertrude Stein, and Dorothy Parker.

In her day job Morrill runs the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and is thrilled to be asked to support this important project to help save the lives of young people who may feel different, separate, and alone.