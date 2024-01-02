Dance Camera West 22nd Dance Film Festival to Feature Screening of STOP MAKING SENSE & More

DCW2024 take place Thursday, January 25, through Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Barnsdall Art Park’s historic Gallery Theatre.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Photo 2 Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 3 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Dance Camera West 22nd Dance Film Festival to Feature Screening of STOP MAKING SENSE & More

Dance Camera West (DCW), the Los Angeles-based committed to exploring the possibilities for dance cinema, will present the 22nd edition of its international festival, Dance Camera West 2024. 

DCW2024 take place Thursday, January 25, through Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Barnsdall Art Park’s historic Gallery Theatre atop the beautiful Hollywood hilltop (4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027). Single tickets are $15 and full festival passes are $150—with an early bird $100 special before January 15 ($50 special for students)—which include all screenings, receptions, and workshops. For more information on DCW, please visit http://www.dancecamerawest.org. The most up-to-date festival schedule, ticket links, and film guide can be found at https://dcw2024.eventive.org/welcome.

Dance Camera West 2024 showcases a curated selection of 40 films from 20 countries, each making its World, U.S., or Los Angeles premiere. Carefully chosen from 320 submissions, these films represent the pinnacle of dance film creativity by and/or featuring Dimitri Chamblas, Édouard Lock, Robin Gee, Kate Weare, and many others. In addition to the selected films in competition screenings, the 2024 edition will include workshops, artist talks, and receptions to enrich the experience.

The Opening Night, on Thursday, January 25, will feature selected works from DCW's 2024 Guests of Honor, world renowned choreographer Javier De Frutos. There will also be a workshop on Saturday morning with De Frutos taught in Spanish entitled “Coreografia Tu Storyboard/Choreographing Your Storyboard,” sponsored by Instituto Cervantes de Los Ángeles.

The Centerpiece Screening program on Saturday, January 27, will feature a special presentation of the documentary Fenomenal!, Rompeforma 1989-1996, which chronicles the legendary performance festival of Latino artists. Directors Merián Soto and Viveca Vázquez will be in attendance, along with special guest artist Marcus Kuiland Nazario, featured in the film, as well as USC professors Amelia Jones and Nao Bustamante, and UCLA Dean of Arts & Architecture Lionel Popkin.

As always, DCW created a diverse screening committee for its curation process from across dance aesthetics. The 2024 committee is comprised of 38 contributors who represent a broad range of ages, genders, races, sexualities and identities, and are emerging and established members of performance and film communities. Members of the DCW 2024 committee can be found here. https://www.dancecamerawest.org/latest-news/2022/11/18/dcw-2023-screening-comittee-members

The 2024 Award Jury is comprised of Kitty McNameeJavier De Frutos, and Cara Hagan.
Awards categories include:

  • Best Experimental Short
  • Best Student/First Film
  • Best Documentary Short
  • Best Documentary Feature 
  • Outstanding Achievement Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Enters Final 3 Weeks at the El Portal Theatre Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Enters Final 3 Weeks at the El Portal Theatre

Rockefeller Productions will continue its Los Angeles run of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show playing this new year at the El Portal Theatre through January 21, 2024.

2
Last Call Theatre Reveals Anchor to 2023-2024 Season, PIRATES WANTED Photo
Last Call Theatre Reveals Anchor to 2023-2024 Season, PIRATES WANTED

Join Last Call Theatre on an immersive pirate adventure aboard a 130 ft tall ship in 'Pirates Wanted.' Experience danger, magic, and love as you navigate the high seas.

3
STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert Comes to The Bourbon Room in March Photo
STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert Comes to The Bourbon Room in March

STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert, a Swingin' With The Mouse event comes to the Bourbon Room on March 24th, 2024, hosted and produced by creator PABLO ROSSIL.

4
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages

MJ the Musical currently at the Hollywood Pantages may be the most intimate Michael Jackson biopic yet.

More Hot Stories For You

Last Call Theatre Reveals Anchor to 2023-2024 Season, PIRATES WANTEDLast Call Theatre Reveals Anchor to 2023-2024 Season, PIRATES WANTED
STEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert Comes to The Bourbon Room in MarchSTEAMBOAT WILLIE: Live-To-Film Concert Comes to The Bourbon Room in March
Lesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The HallLesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The Hall
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New YorkAËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Videos

First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/21-3/21)
Versa-Style Dance Company in Los Angeles Versa-Style Dance Company
Smothers Theatre (1/27-1/27)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Time for Three in Los Angeles Time for Three
Smothers Theatre (1/30-1/30)
Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever in Los Angeles Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever
Smothers Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw in Los Angeles SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw
The Hudson Theatres - MainStage (2/29-4/07)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/24-3/24)
SooBeen Lee, Violin in Los Angeles SooBeen Lee, Violin
Raitt Recital Hall (4/14-4/14)
A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure
O'Melveny Park (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You