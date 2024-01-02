Dance Camera West 22nd Dance Film Festival to Feature Screening of STOP MAKING SENSE & More

Dance Camera West (DCW), the Los Angeles-based committed to exploring the possibilities for dance cinema, will present the 22nd edition of its international festival, Dance Camera West 2024.



DCW2024 take place Thursday, January 25, through Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Barnsdall Art Park’s historic Gallery Theatre atop the beautiful Hollywood hilltop (4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027). Single tickets are $15 and full festival passes are $150—with an early bird $100 special before January 15 ($50 special for students)—which include all screenings, receptions, and workshops. For more information on DCW, please visit http://www.dancecamerawest.org. The most up-to-date festival schedule, ticket links, and film guide can be found at https://dcw2024.eventive.org/welcome.

Dance Camera West 2024 showcases a curated selection of 40 films from 20 countries, each making its World, U.S., or Los Angeles premiere. Carefully chosen from 320 submissions, these films represent the pinnacle of dance film creativity by and/or featuring Dimitri Chamblas, Édouard Lock, Robin Gee, Kate Weare, and many others. In addition to the selected films in competition screenings, the 2024 edition will include workshops, artist talks, and receptions to enrich the experience.

The Opening Night, on Thursday, January 25, will feature selected works from DCW's 2024 Guests of Honor, world renowned choreographer Javier De Frutos. There will also be a workshop on Saturday morning with De Frutos taught in Spanish entitled “Coreografia Tu Storyboard/Choreographing Your Storyboard,” sponsored by Instituto Cervantes de Los Ángeles.

The Centerpiece Screening program on Saturday, January 27, will feature a special presentation of the documentary Fenomenal!, Rompeforma 1989-1996, which chronicles the legendary performance festival of Latino artists. Directors Merián Soto and Viveca Vázquez will be in attendance, along with special guest artist Marcus Kuiland Nazario, featured in the film, as well as USC professors Amelia Jones and Nao Bustamante, and UCLA Dean of Arts & Architecture Lionel Popkin.

As always, DCW created a diverse screening committee for its curation process from across dance aesthetics. The 2024 committee is comprised of 38 contributors who represent a broad range of ages, genders, races, sexualities and identities, and are emerging and established members of performance and film communities. Members of the DCW 2024 committee can be found here. https://www.dancecamerawest.org/latest-news/2022/11/18/dcw-2023-screening-comittee-members

The 2024 Award Jury is comprised of Kitty McNamee, Javier De Frutos, and Cara Hagan.

Awards categories include: