CARMEN and RED RIDING HOOD World Premieres Set for Diablo Ballet 2026-2027 Season

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Diablo Ballet Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced the company's 2026-2027 season, marking its 33rd year.

The season will feature two world premieres, Brian Enos' Carmen and Val Caniparoli's Red Riding Hood, as well as the Diablo Ballet premiere of George Balanchine's Valse Fantaisie. Works by Julia Adam, Paul Taylor and Gerald Arpino will also be presented throughout the season.

"I am thrilled to announce our 33rd season lineup," Jonas said. "This season celebrates the artistry of both legendary and contemporary choreographers while bringing audiences beloved stories, exciting new works, and timeless classics."

THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

November 13-14, 2026

The season will open with Julia Adam's newly expanded two-act The Nutcracker Suite. Diablo Ballet's interpretation of the holiday classic will feature new dances and choreography.

Following the November 14 matinee, audiences will be invited to a complimentary after-party featuring a cast meet and greet, ballet class demonstration and autograph signing.

Diablo Ballet will also present a special school performance on November 13 at 11 a.m. for students from Title I schools served through the company's PEEK Outreach Program.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, COMPANY B and VALSE FANTAISIE

February 12-13, 2027

The season will continue with Julia Adam's A Midsummer Night's Dream, inspired by Shakespeare's comedy and set to music by Felix Mendelssohn.

Also returning by popular demand will be Paul Taylor's Company B, set to music by the Andrews Sisters and featuring songs including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy." The work combines elements of jitterbug, jazz and modern dance against the backdrop of the World War II era.

Completing the program will be the company premiere of George Balanchine's Valse Fantaisie. Created for New York City Ballet in 1967, the neoclassical ballet is set to music by Mikhail Glinka.

CARMEN

March 19-20, 2027

Diablo Ballet will celebrate its 33rd anniversary with the world premiere of Carmen, choreographed by Bay Area native Brian Enos with costumes by Patricia Barker.

The new ballet follows the fiercely independent Carmen and is set to music from the opera of the same name.

RED RIDING HOOD and REFLECTIONS

May 14-15, 2027

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Red Riding Hood by internationally renowned choreographer Val Caniparoli.

Drawing inspiration from Charles Perrault's fairy tale, the new ballet will use Caniparoli's theatrical choreography to explore the story's themes of trust and courage.

The program will also feature Gerald Arpino's Reflections. The neoclassical ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme, features Arpino's signature combination of classical movement, speed and partnering.

Season subscriptions are currently available, with single tickets set to go on sale in September. Additional information is available from Diablo Ballet.

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