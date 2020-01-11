DEER WOMEN: A One-Woman Show With Pole Dancing And A Modern Mythical Deity Comes to The Whitefire Theatre

Whitefire Theatre Presents Deer Woman: An Autobiographical Fairytale of an Exotic Dancer and a Magical Encounter on Wednesday, January 22nd at 8 P.M.

DEER WOMAN premiered with a sold-out, extended run at the Son of Semele 2019 Solo Creation Festival. Directed by Valerie Hager.

DEER WOMAN is a new original solo performance work that straddles the genres of fantasy, horror, autobiography and live pole dancing to tell the story of an exotic dancer who is visited one night in her dreams by a mysterious half-woman, half-deer creature. She is imbued with a dark magic that is both helpful (as when it is conjured to protect her when she is vulnerable) and also harmful (in that it fosters violent fantasies against others, particularly the men for whom she dances). She must now reconcile her love of dancing with the burden of ancestral rage she has inherited from the monster. Based on a true story.

Megan Rippey* (Writer & Performer) is a Baltimore-born, LA-based actor, performance artist, burlesque and pole dancer. She holds a BA from St. Mary's College of MD in Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies, as well as an MFA in Acting from CalArts. Megan performs on stages both locally and all over the country, including most recently Marie Antoinette and Perfect Arrangement at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg, Florida. Proud AEA member.

Named one of the "Top Ten Theatre of 2019" picks by Night Tinted Glasses.

TICKETS are available at http://deerwoman.brownpapertickets.com. General Admission is $20. VIP tickets are $30 and include a glass of wine, a DEER WOMAN button and sticker, and preferred seating.





