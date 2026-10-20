DARRIN CRISS To Headline Anniversary Concert AT The Plaza Theatre

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Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner Darren Criss will take the stage at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre on Tuesday, December 1, for the Darren Criss Anniversary Concert. The performance falls exactly one year after the Plaza reopened its doors on December 1, 2025 with a gala concert featuring Cynthia Erivo, following an extensive restoration and more than a decade of closure. The concert also launches the theatre's 90th anniversary celebration, which begins on December 12, 2026, ninety years after the Plaza first opened in downtown Palm Springs.

Since stepping onto the scene more than a decade ago on the hit TV series Glee, Criss has built a career defined by artistry that refuses to stay within a single form or genre. His concerts draw songs from across that career as both a songwriter and performer, including material from Glee, StarKid and the Broadway productions including Maybe, Happy Ending where he won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.

"A year ago, we brought the lights back on at The Plaza for the first time in more than a decade. Celebrating that night with an artist of Darren's range, and using it to open our 90th year, is exactly the kind of moment this theatre was restored for," said John Bolton, GM Plaza Theatre/SVP Oak View Group.

The Plaza’s historic first year saw shows featuring Lily Tomlin, Matteo Lane, Billy Porter, Matthew Morrison, Kathy Griffin, and more. Kathy Griffin is set to return for The Plaza’s 2026-2027 season with her first-ever residency January 31, February 26 and March 26, 2027. The recently kicked-off 2026-2027 season also includes: New Year’s Eve with Lucie Arnaz and Family, Mavis Staples, New York Philharmonic String Quartet, Music Theatre University (A Very Broadway Christmas), Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, Still Kicking: The Legacy of The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies along with the return of Palm Springs local groups who call the theatre home: Palm Springs Symphony, Palm Springs Jazz Festival, Palm Springs Speaks Lecture Series, Palm Spring’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Palm Springs Pops Orchestra, Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus, Modernism Week, Palm Springs International Film Festival, rePLAY Script-in-Hand Series, Arts Teach Kids, Coachella Valley Classical Voices and Westminster Chorus. See full list below.



Tickets for Darren Criss on December 1st at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre start at $49 and go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10am pacific via palmspringsplazatheatre.com.



This event is generously sponsored by Michael Blasingame & Richard Wood.

Palm Springs Plaza Theatre 2026 – 2027 Season

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