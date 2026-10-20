DARRIN CRISS To Headline Anniversary Concert AT The Plaza Theatre
DARRIN CRISS Brings One Night Only Concert To Mark The Historic Theatre's 90th Anniversary
Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner Darren Criss will take the stage at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre on Tuesday, December 1, for the Darren Criss Anniversary Concert. The performance falls exactly one year after the Plaza reopened its doors on December 1, 2025 with a gala concert featuring Cynthia Erivo, following an extensive restoration and more than a decade of closure. The concert also launches the theatre's 90th anniversary celebration, which begins on December 12, 2026, ninety years after the Plaza first opened in downtown Palm Springs.
Since stepping onto the scene more than a decade ago on the hit TV series Glee, Criss has built a career defined by artistry that refuses to stay within a single form or genre. His concerts draw songs from across that career as both a songwriter and performer, including material from Glee, StarKid and the Broadway productions including Maybe, Happy Ending where he won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.
"A year ago, we brought the lights back on at The Plaza for the first time in more than a decade. Celebrating that night with an artist of Darren's range, and using it to open our 90th year, is exactly the kind of moment this theatre was restored for," said John Bolton, GM Plaza Theatre/SVP Oak View Group.
The Plaza’s historic first year saw shows featuring Lily Tomlin, Matteo Lane, Billy Porter, Matthew Morrison, Kathy Griffin, and more. Kathy Griffin is set to return for The Plaza’s 2026-2027 season with her first-ever residency January 31, February 26 and March 26, 2027. The recently kicked-off 2026-2027 season also includes: New Year’s Eve with Lucie Arnaz and Family, Mavis Staples, New York Philharmonic String Quartet, Music Theatre University (A Very Broadway Christmas), Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, Still Kicking: The Legacy of The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies along with the return of Palm Springs local groups who call the theatre home: Palm Springs Symphony, Palm Springs Jazz Festival, Palm Springs Speaks Lecture Series, Palm Spring’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Palm Springs Pops Orchestra, Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus, Modernism Week, Palm Springs International Film Festival, rePLAY Script-in-Hand Series, Arts Teach Kids, Coachella Valley Classical Voices and Westminster Chorus. See full list below.
Tickets for Darren Criss on December 1st at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre start at $49 and go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10am pacific via palmspringsplazatheatre.com.
This event is generously sponsored by Michael Blasingame & Richard Wood.
Palm Springs Plaza Theatre 2026 – 2027 Season
2026
October 24 Westminster Chorus
October 30 National Theatre Live presents Frankenstein
November 1 It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
November 4 Palm Springs Pops Orchestra Dancing Queens Featuring Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus
November 5 “bare” - An Artistic Celebration of the Male Body
November 6 Sam Morrison: Sugar Daddy
November 7 Margaret Cho: Choligarchy
November 8 Fortune Feimster: Takin’ Care of Biscuits (Encore)
November 11 Toast, Best of Bread
November 13 & 14 rePLAY: Fashion The Musical
November 15 Journey USA
November 17 State of the City
November 18 Palm Springs International Jazz Festival Presents Rachael & Vilray
November 19 Salute to Sinatra with Gene Pietragallo & The Paul McDonald Band
November 20 Brian Ray Presents: Desert Scene
November 22 Adopt The Arts (Film)
November 23 Australia’s Thunder From Down Under
November 24 Tour The Plaza
November 27 Christmas with The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters
November 28 Maria Bamford
November 29 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild n Swinging Holiday Party
November 30 David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown
December 1 Darren Criss Anniversary Concert
December 2 Meow Meow’s Feline Festive
December 3 A John Waters Christmas
December 5 Justin Willman One For The Ages Tour
December 7 Whose Live Anyway?
December 8 The John Denver Christmas Concert with Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon
December 11 - 13 Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus Jingle Jangle Jazz Hands!
December 14: Still Kicking: The Legacy of The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies
December 15 & 16 Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas
December 19 & 20 Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus
December 21 Musical Theatre University: A Very Broadway Christmas
December 22 Palm Springs Pops Orchestra The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
December 23 The Dean Martin Story Christmas Special
December 24 White Christmas (Film) Sing-a-Long
December 26 The Mariachi Divas: A Holiday Celebration
December 27 A Christmas Story (Film)
December 31 Lucie Arnaz and Family
2027
January 3 The Magical Music of Motown
January 5 & 6 Bianca Del Rio It Gets Bitter
January 20 The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
January 21 Samantha Bee How to Survive Menopause
January 22 Young Concert Artists on Tour – Accordion Plus Strings
January 23 Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
January 26 Juilliard String Quartet
January 27 Little Shop of Horrors Hosted by Ellen Greene
January 28 Sixtiesmania – A Journey Through The Sixties
January 29 John Lloyd Young
January 30 Stayin’ Alive One Night of The Bee Gees
January 31 Kathy Griffin Can You Handle This Heat?
February 3 Palm Springs Pops Orchestra Simply The Best: The Music of Tina Turner
February 4 Piaf The Show
February 5 History That Doesn’t Suck with Professor Greg Jackson
February 6 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
February 7 Arts Teach Kids: Lightwire Theatre Presents: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation
February 11 Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
February 12 Mavis Staples
February 13 Rat Pack is Back Direct From Las Vegas
February 14 Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
February 16 Judy Collins Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
February 17 Hotel California, The Original Eagles Tribute
February 24 Debbie Wileman as Judy Garland in I’m Still Here
February 26 Kathy Griffin Can You Handle This Heat?
February 27 Top of The World – A Carpenters Tribute
March 5 & 6 rePLAY: Fanboy/Diva
March 7 Micky Dolenz – 60 Years of The Monkees
March 9 Alok Vaid-Menon
March 10 Palm Springs Pops Orchestra A Wicked Evening With The Wizard: Stephen Schwartz & Friends
March 16 Arts Teach Kids: Clifford The Big Red Dog The Musical
March 22 The Slim Man Big Band Show
March 23 The Buckinghams & The Grass Roots
March 24 In My Own Little Corner with Lesley Ann Warren
March 25 The Sweet Caroline Tour Starring Jay White
March 26 Kathy Griffin Can You Handle This Heat?
March 27 New York Philharmonic String Quartet
March 30 All Things Equal The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
April 2 & 3 rePLAY: Private Lives
April 4 Stepping Into The Unknow: Films From The Bob Dylan Center
April 6 Palm Springs Grand Opera The Magic Flute
April 10 & 11 Modern Men Coachella Valley Mens Chorus Rhythms of Resilience
April 16 – 18 Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus Boogie Shoes: The Disco Show
April 24 Pirates of Penzance In One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
April 30 Arts Teach Kids: Click Clack Moo
May 3 Chanticleer
May 7 Alaska Thunderf*ck: The Revolution Tour
May 9 An Evening With David Sedaris
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