Cypress College Reveals 23/24 Season

Cypress College Theatre Department has announced their upcoming season of shows. They're kicking off the Halloween season with the horror musical, Carrie, which opens October 6th. Then they'll present the Tony-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, opening October 27th. The spring opens with the 2017 musical comedy, The Prom, and then closes with the Culture Clash satire, Chavez Ravine: An L.A. Ghost Story.

Tickets for the first two productions are on sale now at www.CypressCollegeTheatre.com, and auditions will be held August 21 and 22. More details to be released soon.