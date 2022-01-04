Cupcake Theater Premieres TOPSY TURVY: A NEW PRINCESS PARODY MUSICAL This Month

Topsy Turvy officially opens Sunday January 16th and their final preview is Sunday, January 9th.

Cupcake alumni, Lexi Collins and Renee Wylder, are putting up a brand new children's pop-punk musical for the whole family. Join your favorite princesses as they go on a magical adventure to find their inner power! This show takes the stories we all know and love and flips them on their heads, creating an overall message on how it's "Cool to Be Yourself!"

Featured in the cast are creators Renee Wylder and Lexi Collins, along with Annie Claire Hudson, Amaya J, Joelle Tshudy, and Haley Wolff. Topsy Turvy features original music by Josh and Lexi Collins and a book by Renee Wylder. Produced by Michael Pettenato and choreographed by Michael Marchak.

Topsy Turvy runs on Sunday mornings at 11am. Tickets can be found at www.hollywoodmajestic.com. For group rates and discounts please contact: renee.cupcaketheater@gmail.com.

*Recommended for ages 2-12 yrs old and fairytale-lovers of all ages.

*Covid protocols are in effect: Masks and proof of vaccination/negative test results are required.