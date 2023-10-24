Conundrum Theatre Company to Present SHE LOVES ME in December

The production will run at the Broadwater Theater Main Stage from December 8th-17th.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its second production of the 2023-2024 season, the hilarious and charming She Loves Me, with performances at the Broadwater Theater Main Stage from December 8th-17th.

She Loves Me is a classic "enemies-to-lovers" romantic comedy updated for modern rom-com lovers. It's based on the play "Parfumerie" and has had many adaptations, including "The Shop Around The Corner" and "You've Got Mail." Set in a perfumery, shop clerks Amalia and Georg don't see eye to eye. After both respond anonymously to a singles ad, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, not realizing true love has been right under their noses the whole time. They eventually discover the identity of their true loves-but not before mix-ups, bad advice, and even worse behavior keeps the lovers apart and audiences in stitches.

Under the creative leadership of Director Jackie Brenneman, Music Director Jan Roper, Choreographer Kylie Buckles-Hall, and Assistant Director Matthew Namik, this production promises to have audiences leaving feeling the love between our characters as hilarity ensues, making it the perfect heartwarming show for the whole family this holiday season.

The talented cast of She Loves Me features Nathanael O'Neal (Georg Nowak), Cassandra Caruso (Amalia Balash), Eric Gaydon (Steven Kodaly), Sarah Hunt (Ilona Ritter), Jack Bernaz (Mr. Maraczek), Bryan Snodgrass (Ladislav Sipos), Esteban Hurtado (Arpad Laszlo), and ensemble members Adrián Genesius Barrón, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Jack Colyer, Jack Filsinger, Angelique Fustukjian, Katie Hill, Danny Holmberg, Shawn Rios, Nick Roy, and Tina Thomas.

The show's production team includes Leslie Doyle (Stage Manager), Lisa Sedares (Production Manager), Adrián Genesius Barrón (Assistant Production Manager), Taylor Wesselman (Set Designer), Shawn Rios (Costume Designer), Gregory Crafts (Lighting Designer), Felicia Cantu (Sound Designer/Costume Team), Angelique Fustukjian (Props Designer), Carlos Cameron and Jaq Shannon (Props Team), Haley Silver and Nikki Yates (Costume Team), and Jess Jani, Jordan Kaiser, and Fiona Burrows (Marketing Team).

Tickets for the show are $25 each and can be purchased online at Click Here. There are also season tickets available for purchase. For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.




2023 Regional Awards


