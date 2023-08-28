Conundrum Theatre Company Presents ZANNA, DON'T!

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its first production of the season, the fun and hilarious Zanna, Don't!, with performances at the Victory Theatre Center from September 8th through 17th.

Welcome to Heartsville High, set in a world where everyone is gay-well, almost everyone! The big-man-on-campus is the chess champion, and the captain of the football team is made cool by being cast as the lead in the school musical. The students write a controversial show called "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" about straight people in the military, which becomes the catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love. Enter Zanna, a magical, musical fairy who, with a wave of his wand, brings true love to one and all!

Under the direction and choreography of Mike Bowers and Kyle de Tarnowsky as Music Director, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience. The creative team also includes Adrián Genesius Barrón (Assistant Director), Lillian Kautz (Assistant Choreographer), Leslie Doyle (Stage Manager), Omari Miller (Production Manager), Bryan Snodgrass (Set Designer), Nikki Yates (Costume Designer), Andrew Roberts (Lighting Designer), Felicia Cantu (Sound Designer), Morgan Moessinger and Wynn Tutt (Prop Coordinators), and Jordan Kaiser, Erika Cruz, Wyatt Larrabee, Fiona Burrows, and Bianca R. Turner (Marketing Team).

The talented cast of Zanna, Don't features Jonathan Blake Flemings (Zanna), Jaq Shannon (Kate), Danny Holmberg (Mike), Cassandra Caruso (Roberta), Blake Rhiner (Steve), Aliza Berger (Candi), Aaron Lempert (Arvin), and Kit Dezolt (Tank).

Tickets for Zanna, Don't! are $25 each and can be purchased online at Click Here.There are also season tickets available for purchase. For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.