Coeurage Ensemble and the LA LGBT Center Present RENT in Concert This Month

Coeurage Ensemble, LA's Pay What You Want performance company, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, has announced Rent: In Concert for two shows only on Saturday, March 18, at 8pm, and Sunday, March 19, at 2pm. The concert will feature cast members from the critically acclaimed 2022 production at Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles along with the original design team. Coeurage Artistic Director Amanda McRaven will provide new staging and music director Rebecca Graul returns along with Dan Graul (guitar/bass) and Tom Zygmont (drums/percussion).



General admission is $35, with 20 seats at each performance available at traditional Coeurage Pay What You Want prices. Tickets may be obtained online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/tickets. Both shows will offer ASL interpretation by Sher Smith. Performance running time is two hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission.



The concert cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ricky Abilez, Ray Auxias, Ellie Aviles, Sofia Bragar, Sean Cruz, Shanelle Darlene, Mitchell Johnson, Graham Kurtz, Nicole Ledoux, Carrie Madsen, Nicole Monet, Carlos Padilla Jr., John "Rusty" Proctor, and Eddie Vona.



Scenic design is by Kirk Wilson, lighting design is by Azra King-Abadi, and costume design is by Vicki Conrad. The stage manager is Pedro Armendariz, assistant stage manager is Talya Camras, and graphic design is by Kyle T. Hester.



Loosely based on Puccini's La Bohème, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves, and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.



The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.