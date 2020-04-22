Claremont Colleges Ballroom Dance Company Finds Ways to Perform Virtually

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Student Life, the newspaper of Claremont colleges, has reported that dance partners Alana Weiss and Christina Dong have created the Instagram account @dancethrucovid19 to create a virtual dance community during this time.

Read the full story HERE.

On the account, Weiss and Dong post videos of dances they learned through online dance classes.

"Once quarantine happened and [CCBDC] couldn't compete anymore, we were kind of sad about that," Weiss said. "But we decided to take free online dance classes together, just so it felt like we were still dancing together, even though we weren't physically within the same area."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You