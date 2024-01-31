City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs, Launches The Second Annual Lunar New Year Celebration February 3

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), Performing Arts Division, is delighted to present the Second Annual Lunar New Year Celebration beginning February 3 to March 3, 2024. Launched in 2023, the Lunar New Year Celebration program expands this year to nine events.

The festivities include Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese culturally-specific events across the City of Los Angeles. Celebratory performances include cultural dance, food and arts festivals, film screenings, street fairs, parades, story-telling, and spoken-word. We invite you, your family, and friends to participate in these joyous community gatherings. For event details, visit Culture LA.org Programs and Initiatives.

DCA's Lunar New Year Celebration Events

10th Annual Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Celebration

Port of Los Angeles

301 S. Avalon Wilmington, CA 90744

The celebration features cultural entertainment, crafts, petting zoo, and firework finale.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

3:00 to 6:30 p.m.

2nd Annual Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival

Vietnamese Association of San Fernando Valley

7245 Corbin Avenue, Winnetka, CA, 91306

The celebration features performers, lion dancers, and free food.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Family Village Celebration

Northridge Park Child Care Resource Center

10058 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 91325

The celebration includes music and dance performances, children's activities, and storytelling.

Sunday, February 4, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

125th Annual Golden Dragon Parade

Chinatown Central Plaza

823 North Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012

The annual parade showcases floats, festivities, and performers as the parade winds through Chinatown.

Saturday, February 17, 2024

1:00 p.m.

Lunar New Year Block Party

Lankershim Arts Center

5108 Lankershim Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 91601

The party hosts performers, food trucks, and traditional Korean Lunar New Year games.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Firecracker Run

Chinatown

943 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012

Performers will provide entertainment.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dragon Stories

Chinatown

900 N. Broadway #1090, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Featuring traditional Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese storytelling.

Sunday, February 25, 2024

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Short Film Festival

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Featuring short films by Asian filmmakers.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Night Market

Koreatown Plaza

928 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006

A celebration featuring food, live performers and other surprises.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Please note: All events are free and open to the public. For updates and more information, please email dca-perform@lacity.org.

