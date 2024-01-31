City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs, Launches The Second Annual Lunar New Year Celebration February 3

The festivities include Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese culturally-specific events across the City of Los Angeles.
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), Performing Arts Division, is delighted to present the Second Annual Lunar New Year Celebration beginning February 3 to March 3, 2024. Launched in 2023, the Lunar New Year Celebration program expands this year to nine events.
The festivities include Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese culturally-specific events across the City of Los Angeles. Celebratory performances include cultural dance, food and arts festivals, film screenings, street fairs, parades, story-telling, and spoken-word. We invite you, your family, and friends to participate in these joyous community gatherings. For event details, visit Culture LA.org Programs and Initiatives.
10th Annual Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Celebration
Port of Los Angeles
301 S. Avalon Wilmington, CA 90744
The celebration features cultural entertainment, crafts, petting zoo, and firework finale.
Saturday, February 3, 2024
3:00 to 6:30 p.m.
2nd Annual Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival
Vietnamese Association of San Fernando Valley
7245 Corbin Avenue, Winnetka, CA, 91306
The celebration features performers, lion dancers, and free food.
Saturday, February 3, 2024
5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Family Village Celebration
Northridge Park Child Care Resource Center
10058 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 91325
The celebration includes music and dance performances, children's activities, and storytelling.
Sunday, February 4, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
125th Annual Golden Dragon Parade
Chinatown Central Plaza
823 North Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
The annual parade showcases floats, festivities, and performers as the parade winds through Chinatown.
Saturday, February 17, 2024
1:00 p.m.
Lunar New Year Block Party
Lankershim Arts Center
5108 Lankershim Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 91601
The party hosts performers, food trucks, and traditional Korean Lunar New Year games.
Saturday, February 24, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Firecracker Run
Chinatown
943 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012
Performers will provide entertainment.
Saturday, February 24, 2024
8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dragon Stories
Chinatown
900 N. Broadway #1090, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Featuring traditional Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese storytelling.
Sunday, February 25, 2024
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Short Film Festival
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Featuring short films by Asian filmmakers.
Saturday, March 2, 2024
3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Night Market
Koreatown Plaza
928 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006
A celebration featuring food, live performers and other surprises.
Sunday, March 3, 2024
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Please note: All events are free and open to the public. For updates and more information, please email dca-perform@lacity.org.
As a leading, progressive arts and cultural agency, DCA empowers Los Angeles's vibrant communities by supporting and providing access to quality visual, literary, musical, performing, and educational arts programming; managing vital cultural centers; preserving historic sites; creating public art; and funding services provided by arts organizations and individual artists.
Formed in 1925, DCA promotes arts and culture as a way to ignite a powerful dialogue, engage LA's residents and visitors, and ensure LA's varied cultures are recognized, acknowledged, and experienced. DCA's mission is to strengthen the quality of life in Los Angeles by stimulating and supporting arts and cultural activities, ensuring public access to the arts for residents and visitors alike.
DCA advances the social and economic impact of arts and culture through grant-making; public art; community arts; performing arts; and strategic marketing, development, design, and digital research. DCA creates and supports arts programming, maximizing relationships with other city agencies, artists, and arts and cultural nonprofit organizations to provide excellent service in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles.
Recommended For You