Christopher Ashley to Talk THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL On 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand'

Ashley discusses his latest artistic endeavor and shares his unique insights into the world of theater.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Get ready for an enlightening evening of theater talk as Christopher Ashley, the Artistic Director of the acclaimed La Jolla Playhouse, joins host Bob Barth on "Bob Barth's One Night Stand." This engaging radio show, featured on the Non-commercial WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream, welcomes Christopher Ashley to discuss his powerful new directorial effort, "THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL." In addition to this thrilling conversation, the show also features reviews of two other moving theatrical productions: "THE SOUND INSIDE" at The Pasadena Playhouse and "EVERY BRILLIANT THING" at The Geffen Playhouse in Westwood.

Event Details:

  • Show Title: Bob Barth's One Night Stand
  • Date: 9/21/2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET (Live)
  • Streaming Platform: WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream
  • Guest: Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse
  • Productions: "THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL," "THE SOUND INSIDE," and "EVERY BRILLIANT THING"

Christopher Ashley, a Tony Award-winning director, and Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, is set to provide unique insights into his latest directorial venture:

  1. "THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL": Christopher Ashley takes the helm in bringing the tumultuous life of iconic writer Hunter S. Thompson to the stage in this electrifying musical. Join the conversation as he shares the creative journey behind this dynamic production.

The show also features:

  1. "THE SOUND INSIDE" at The Pasadena Playhouse: Bob Barth provides a thoughtful review of this thought-provoking play, delving into its themes of isolation, storytelling, and human connection.

  2. "EVERY BRILLIANT THING" at The Geffen Playhouse: Bob Barth explores this heartwarming production, which touches on themes of mental health and resilience through storytelling.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to connect with Christopher Ashley, a prominent figure in the theater world, as he discusses his latest artistic endeavor and shares his unique insights into the world of theater.

"Bob Barth's One Night Stand" will air LIVE tonight at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. If you can't tune in live, the show will be available On Demand starting Friday.

For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://www.wfmu.org/playlists/N1].


