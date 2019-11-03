Chris Mann's FROM GERSHWIN TO GAGA: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL Will Celebrate Tony Bennett At Catalina Jazz Club

Catalina Jazz Club and Chris Isaacson Presents have announced The Voice star Chris Mann in From Gershwin to Gaga - A Holiday Special: Celebrating the Legendary Tony Bennett on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30pm at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.



Join singer Chris Mann for an evening celebrating the long and diverse career of a living legend, Mr. Tony Bennett. From American Songbook and Broadway classics, Lady Gaga hits to holiday fare, Bennett's music reaches every generation and proves that, truly, Love Is Here to Stay.



Chris Mann's debut album Roads (Universal/Republic Records) hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, the Billboard Top 200, and the iTunes Top 100 chart. His sophomore release, Constellation, also topped the Billboard and iTunes charts. His new CD Noise is co-written and co-produced by Mann and takes him back to his pop roots, reminiscent of his early days playing clubs in New York City. It also features a powerful duet with Grammy Award-winning artist India.Arie. He has performed with the National Symphony for President and Mrs. Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and at the famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert. He has appeared on Ellen, The Today Show, Conan, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Christmas in Washington. He has starred in his own PBS concert and holiday TV specials Chris Mann in Concert: A Mann For All Seasons and Home for Christmas. In 2012, he thrilled a global audience with his post-Super Bowl performance on NBC's The Voice.



Admission is $25-$50 (with VIP seats available at $60). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6715 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





