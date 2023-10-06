Center Theatre Group Launches New Initiative CTG:FWD Featuring Special Events and Programming

Center Theatre Group is launching a series of special events and programming at the Mark Taper Forum, the Kirk Douglas Theatre, and throughout the greater Los Angeles area. These events are the first formally announced under a new initiative created by Artistic Director Snehal Desai called CTG:Forward (stylized as “CTG:FWD”).

CTG:FWD provides greater opportunities for community gatherings and conversations, can’t-miss special events, and ways to help center Los Angeles-based artists and the arts community. It also provides a unique opportunity to open the doors of the Mark Taper Forum—which announced a pause in subscription programming for the 2023/24 Season—and welcome members of the community back into that space for some of these special events and programs. CTG:FWD is funded in part by special artistic discretionary funds that were raised for Desai’s first year to be used on special programming, gatherings, and events like the ones outlined in this new initiative. Plans for Desai’s first full season at the Taper are still underway and we hope to share more this spring.

“When I was first announced as Center Theatre Group’s new Artistic Director, I was looking for new ways to use our venues—including hosting special events, one-off performances, and forums for community conversation centered on the arts; along with making CTG a home for L.A. artists and companies,” said Desai. “I am delighted to now be able to announce several events that will help launch CTG:FWD, which will honor Center Theatre Group’s rich history while also looking forward.”

CTG:FWD is created with everyone in mind, whether you are a long-time loyal subscriber, or setting foot in one of Center Theatre Group’s venues for the very first time. The initial slate of programming announcements features direct from Broadway, the comedic special event “Alex Edelman’s Just For Us”; the return of Michael Feinstein in a series of new engagements called “Feinstein’s at the Taper”; and a visit from Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl who is currently traveling across the United States, and will pay a visit to The Music Center in November as part of “Amal Walks Across America.”

“I am thrilled that Alex Edelman, Michael Feinstein, and Little Amal will be three of the first events we launch under this new initiative because they speak to what CTG:FWD is all about,” stated Desai. “Alex looks to the future, introducing L.A. audiences to their new favorite comedian and storyteller, fresh off sold-out performances in London and New York. Michael has strong ties to the Taper, having performed a series of very successful salons here in the past, and now returns to represent CTG’s legacy for a new generation of audiences. And finally, Little Amal is an incredible event that will bring artistic collaboration and community together in celebration.”

In addition to Edelman, Feinstein, and Amal, CTG:FWD will also be the home of the Los Angeles Theatre Summit, a series of curated events and gatherings for Los Angeles theatre makers; the L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival, which features presentations of new works-in-progress at the Kirk Douglas Theatre from some of L.A.’s best playwrights; and the newly established L.A. Artist Residencies, which will provide resources and space across Center Theatre Group venues and facilities for local individuals and companies.

“I am particularly excited about the L.A. Artist Residencies being part of CTG:FWD,” continued Desai. “I have always believed that good storytelling is only as powerful as the community surrounding it. At Center Theatre Group, we are very fortunate to have many resources at our disposal, which we would like to share with our friends and colleagues in the Los Angeles community, in hopes of coming together in support of each other to help create the next generation of artists and boundless work right here in L.A. I truly can’t wait to see what we will build together.”

The L.A. Artist Residencies are comprised of the following theatre companies: Critical Mass Performance Group, Ensemble Studio Theatre LA in partnership with Chalk Rep, and Native Voices at the Autry; in addition to individual artists including: Larissa FastHorse, Michael Feinstein, Michael John Garcés, Daniel Alexander Jones, Madeline Sayet, and Kristina Wong. Additional residencies will be announced at a later date.

Center Theatre Group will also be rolling out more special events and opportunities under the CTG:FWD banner over the coming months and introducing a series of programs centered around CTG’s legacy in the spring of 2024.



“Amal Walks Across America: Amal’s Wish”

Directed by Awoye Timpo

November 2, 2023

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

Kicking off in November, CTG:FWD presents “Amal’s Wish,” which is part of “Amal Walks Across America,” a nationwide journey spanning more than 35 cities and towns, 6,000 miles, 100 events, and 300+ partners over two months this fall. Seventeen of the most influential L.A. cultural institutions and artists are joining forces to welcome Little Amal when she arrives in Southern California, including Center Theatre Group, which is producing “Amal’s Wish” in partnership with The Music Center.

Little Amal is the internationally celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, spreading her story of hope as she discovers the beating heart of America, its blended culture, and diverse people. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, she continues her journey by joining in a moment of reflection and celebration for those who have made crossings. In a land of dreamers, she creates a new wish for herself and her family. Directed by Awoye Timpo, whose work has been featured at Public Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Vineyard Theatre, Atlantic Theater Company, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, and Actors Theatre of Louisville, to name a few; and in collaboration with multiple arts partners from throughout Los Angeles, “Amal’s Wish” will be infused with song, dance, performances, and interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“Little Amal’s experience walking across America is made possible because of our amazing partners in every city, who make it a point to show Amal the best of their communities,” said “Amal Walks Across America” Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “In Los Angeles, we have 17 amazing partners who are working together to create 8 beautiful events of welcome for Little Amal. We hope Angelenos of all ages join us to walk with Little Amal and bring attention to the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers.”

“Amal’s Wish” is a free event recommended for families and presented in partnership with Center Theatre Group and The Music Center. The event will take place on November 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. For more information on Little Amal, visit WalkwithAmal.org.



“Alex Edelman’s Just For Us”

Written and Performed by Alex Edelman

Directed by Adam Brace

November 10—26, 2023

Mark Taper Forum

Next up, “Alex Edelman’s Just For Us” comes to the Mark Taper Forum for 20 performances only, direct from a highly successful Broadway engagement, and following acclaimed runs in London, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Boston, and Washington, D.C., as well as a six-time extended Off-Broadway engagement.

Expertly crafted by one of comedy’s most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy—and it’s also “belly-laugh funny!” (The New York Times). In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Alex Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise "Just For Us.”

“As an L.A. resident and a longtime fan of the work CTG does, I couldn’t be more thrilled about this,” Edelman said. “The show incubated in part at L.A. comedy and storytelling nights, so I’m excited to get to perform 'Just For Us’ in such a stunning venue for so many of my local friends and family – and hopefully some strangers as well.”

The New York Times writes, “Hilarious! A one-man show with three-jokes-per-minute. (Yes, I laughed at every one.)” While The Washington Post called it “Superb! ‘Just for Us’ has been chiseled to diamond-cut perfection. It’s a joyous, uproarious 90-minute show from one of the funniest minds of this generation – or any generation.” And Daily Beast praised the show, saying, “This is brilliant comedy. A rollicking, must-see work of genius. Alex Edelman is peerless.”

Written and performed by Alex Edelman, and directed by Adam Brace, “Just For Us” will appear at the Mark Taper Forum from November 10–26. A special pre-sale for donors, subscribers, and AMEX cardholders begins on October 6, while tickets will go on sale to the public on October 11.



“Feinstein’s at the Taper”

December 3, 2023

February 10, 2024

April 13, 2024

Mark Taper Forum

After almost two decades away from the Mark Taper Forum, the incomparable Michael Feinstein returns to his home away from home in a series of special events called “Feinstein’s at the Taper.” In the early 2000s, Feinstein hosted a series of extraordinarily popular and successful salons at the Taper. Now, he returns to the stage with a line-up of star-studded guests and picks up right where he left off, sharing his love of the Great American Songbook with both nostalgic patrons and a new generation of theatregoers and music lovers.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – his work as an artist, educator, and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

This December 3, Feinstein will kick off his return to the Taper with a holiday show for the ages featuring very special guests to be announced soon. He’ll then return on February 10 and April 13 with two more specials created just for Center Theatre Group audiences, as part of a new partnership with CTG as an L.A. artist in residence. Tickets for the December performance will go on sale later this month.



“L.A. Artist Residencies”

Ongoing

Center Theatre Group

The newly established L.A. Artist Residencies have been created to foster community and share resources with Los Angeles based theatre artists, companies and organizations. Through these residencies, Center Theatre Group will provide access to rehearsal/new works development space, costumes, props, furniture, equipment, office space, and additional administrative and creative resources and support. The first round of artists and companies provided with L.A. Artist Residencies include the following theatre companies: Critical Mass Performance Group, Ensemble Studio Theatre LA in partnership with Chalk Rep, and Native Voices at the Autry; in addition to individual artists including: Larissa FastHorse, Michael Feinstein, Michael John Garcés, Daniel Alexander Jones, Madeline Sayet, and Kristina Wong.



“Los Angeles Theatre Summit”

Ongoing

Center Theatre Group

In September, Center Theatre Group launched the Los Angeles Theatre Summit, which is a series of events for and about the Los Angeles theatre-making community. On September 18, Center Theatre Group hosted approximately 50 invited theatre funders and leaders at the Center Theatre Group offices in Downtown Los Angeles. During the event, presentations were made by representatives from Californians for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and various other service organizations and theatre leaders from throughout the Los Angeles community. The following night, on September 19, almost 600 people from dozens of L.A. theatres gathered at the Mark Taper Forum for a community happy hour, which included presentations from arts service organizations and community updates from members of the Los Angeles theatre community. More Los Angeles Theatre Summit events will be announced over the coming months.



“L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival”

Winter 2024

Kirk Douglas Theatre

Since its inception in 2005, Center Theatre Group has supported a cohort of playwrights to help author new plays through the L.A. Writers’ Workshop. This year six playwrights – Amy Berryman, Inda Craig-Galván, Isaac Gómez, Ramiz Monsef, Christopher Oscar Peña, and Jasmine Sharma – have been working on brand new works, which will be presented for the first time in front of audience members during the L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in the new year. Stay tuned for more information.



