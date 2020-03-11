Center Theatre Group Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19

Read an Important message from Center Theatre Group regarding the Covid-19 outbreak:



"Dear members of our Center Theatre Group family,

Like all of you, we have been closely monitoring the reports of COVID-19/novel coronavirus. Please know that our number one priority is the safety, health, and wellbeing of our audiences, staff, and artists. We are working closely with our colleagues at The Music Center and with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, vigilantly monitoring the ongoing situation, and listening carefully to the questions and concerns we receive from our patrons. We will absolutely continue to act and respond based on the advice of government officials, public health authorities, and medical professionals.

WHAT WE'RE DOING

Disinfection practices are increased across the The Music Center campus, including at the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum, and at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. We have placed additional hand sanitizer stations at each venue for your convenience. As an added precaution, we are eliminating all stage door activities at our venues for the time being.

At this time, performances will continue across our three venues. We are continuing to evaluate the situation and are in close contact with our local officials. The situation is quickly evolving, and we will keep you informed. Please visit the Health and Safety page on our website for up-to-date information.

To offer increased planning flexibility during this time, we are waiving all single ticket exchange fees until further notice. If you have any questions, please email us at tickets@ctgla.org or call Audience Services at 213.628.2772 (during business hours).

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, we would also like to remind our audience members to:

Stay at home if you are feeling sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water.

Avoid touching your face, mouth, and eyes.

Clean and disinfect high-touch areas and surfaces such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, railings, light switches, toilets, phones, keyboards, remote controls, tablets, and bedside tables.

Practice simple social distancing strategies from those who are sick, such as verbal salutations instead of handshakes or hugs; not sharing utensils, cups, and linens; and keeping a distance of six feet apart.

We believe deeply in the power of theatre to bring communities together in the most difficult times, and right now that means continuing to do the work we do. We also want to keep our community safe, and that will remain the most important factor in how we respond to the current moment. Be well.

Sincerely,

Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director

Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO"





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You