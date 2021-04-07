Center Theatre Group Announces Digital Stage Schedule for April 5 – April 11, 2021

Center Theatre Group has announced their digital stage schedule for April 5 - April 11, 2021. The Stratford Festival's "Macbeth" premieres Thursday, April 8 and is available on demand through July 7, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.CTGLA.org/StratfordMacbeth.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland.

Directed by Antoni Cimolino, produced for film by Barry Avrich and directed for film by Shelagh O'Brien, "Macbeth" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

Currently Available On Demand:

The Stratford Festival's "Love's Labour's Lost" premiered January 14 and is available on demand through April 14, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.ctgla.org/StratfordLovesLaboursLost.

Four young men swear off women to devote themselves to learning-only to fall for four attractive newcomers. Shakespeare's language reaches its most virtuosic heights in a vivacious comedy that will dazzle and delight.

Directed by John Caird, "Love's Labour's Lost" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

Associated Members-Only Content for "Love's Labour's Lost"

Actress Kate Burton interviews director John Caird ("Les Misérables," "Nicholas Nickleby") about his experience directing "Love's Labour's Lost" by William Shakespeare with The Stratford Festival. The video is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/kate-burton-and-john-caird/.

The Stratford Festival's "Antony and Cleopatra" premiered February 11 and is available on demand through May 12, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.ctgla.org/StratfordAntonyAndCleopatra.

Reason and judgement prove no match for the tsunami of mutual passion engulfing Mark Antony, one of the three joint rulers of the Roman republic, and Cleopatra, the seductive queen of Egypt. Surrendering everything to their desires, they open the floodgates to a civil conflict that will shake the very foundations of their world.

Directed by Gary Griffin, "Antony and Cleopatra" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

The Stratford Festival's "King Lear" premiered March 11 and is available on demand through June 9, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/the-stratford-festival-king-lear/.

An aging monarch resolves to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, with consequences he little expects. His reason shattered in the storm of violent emotion that ensues, with his very life hanging in the balance, Lear loses everything that has defined him as a king - and thereby discovers the essence of his own humanity.

Directed by Antoni Cimolino, "King Lear" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

"Until the Flood" premiered November 15 and is available until 2023. This video is free to the public at www.ctgla.org/UntilTheFloodALLARTS.

"Until the Flood" which was performed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in January, 2020, explores a community in turmoil following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith and directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, "Until the Flood" draws on Orlandersmith's interviews with residents across the greater St. Louis area to create composite characters that reflect a wide range of perspectives and experiences of race to discuss the roots of unrest and the search for healing.

"Until the Flood," was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland and England, with the same performer, director and creative team. Center Theatre Group partnered with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Portland Center Stage and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to present the All Arts televised streaming production of "Until the Flood." The presentation uses video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

Associated Content for "Until the Flood"

Conversation with Dael Orlandersmith, Neel Keller and Student Artists

Center Theatre Group hosted a conversation with "Until the Flood" writer/performer Dael Orlandersmith, director Neel Keller and student artists representing theatres across the country. Moderated by Center Theatre Group's Teaching Artist, Christine Breihan. Participating student artists include Alex W. (Milwaukee Repertory), Fletcher J. and Sonia-Sofia R. (Center Theatre Group), Mikayla A. (Portland Center Stage), Ariel B. (Goodman Theatre) and Marie-Antoinette B. (Denver Center for the Performing Arts). The discussion is free to the public and available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/writerperformer-dael-orlandersmith-and-director-neel-keller/