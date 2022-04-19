Celebration Theatre's BUYER & CELLAR Extends For Two Final Weekends

Celebration Theatre has announced 8 final performances beyond its public closing date of April 17 to give more Los Angeles theatergoers an opportunity to experience 95 hilarious minutes inside Barbra Streisand's alleged cellar.

LA audiences have just two final weekends to see BUYER & CELLAR: April 21-25 (Thu-Mon) and April 28-30 (Thu-Sat). Directed by Katie Lindsay, BUYER & CELLAR is Jonathan Tolins' solo show about Alex More, an out-of-work LA actor who takes a mysterious job staffing a fake mall in a celebrity basement.

Of course, he quickly realizes that the star is the one and only Barbra Streisand. Tolins based the play on Streisand's 2010 coffee-table book, "My Passion for Design" (she did the principal photography for it herself), in which the icon shared with her fans the impressive Potemkin shopping street, complete with an antique store, popcorn machine, and "Gift Shoppe," that she had built in her basement to show off her costumes and possessions to an audience of one: herself.

Buyer & Cellar began previews Thursday, March 17th, opened Friday, March 25th and will run through Saturday, April 30, 2022. Tickets and more info at CelebrationTheatre.org/BuyerCellar.