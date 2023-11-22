Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Celebrate the Holidays at The Soraya with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and More

This season the Holiday Series begins on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the Los Angeles Chamber  Orchestra performing Bach's Brandenburg Concertos.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Th Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre

Celebrating the holidays at The Soraya has become a tradition  for families across the greater Los Angeles region. With a wide variety of offerings for members  of all families — including the increasingly popular Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular — The  Soraya's festive celebration spans across nine performances by five artists.  

This season the Holiday Series begins on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the Los Angeles Chamber  Orchestra performing Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. Then, at the beginning of December  Mannheim Steamroller brings its annual holiday tour to The Soraya, with two performances for  audiences to enjoy on Sunday, Dec. 3. With more than 31 million albums sold, the group, led by  Chip Davis, is one of the number one Christmas music artists of all time. 

Just a few days after Mannheim Steamroller, GRAMMY©-Winner (and now 2024 GRAMMY©  Nominee), Samara Joy returns to The Soraya for two nights on her own holiday tour — performing the latest hits off her recent A Joyful Holiday album. Members of Joy's talented  musical family, including her father Antonio McLendon, will join her onstage, performing “The  Christmas Song,” and more dazzling holiday songs.  

Each event in the Holiday Series is to be enjoyed at The Soraya, but A Very Irish Christmas is  something audiences will only see in The Soraya's Great Hall. The one-of-a-kind show is the first  wholly Irish Christmas event created by Mark Howard's Trinity Irish Dance Company — The  Soraya's Dec. 9 event will be the only performance of A Very Irish Christmas. Though the  Company's foundations are in Irish Dance, it promises innovation, a twist on holiday traditions,  and upbeat energy that will be felt from the moment patrons step into the Great Hall.  

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar close The Soraya's  Holiday Series in mid-December, with the beloved Soraya Christmas spectacular Nochebuena,  celebrating the holiday sights, sounds, and traditions of Mexico. Spirited folk tales are shared  through a stunning display of vibrant colors and dance as Mariachi music fills the air — so popular  we've added a third show this season. The group will perform on Saturday, Dec 16 at 3 p.m. and  8 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec 17 at 3 p.m. 

Thu Nov 30| 8pm 

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Bach's Brandenburg Concertos 

A Los Angeles tradition returns to kick off The Soraya's holiday offerings. Among the greatest  achievements of the Baroque era, Bach's six pieces employ varied instrumentation that highlights  the virtuosity of each musician. How did these familiar 300-year-old tunes, with no holiday or  religious themes, become seasonal favorites? Los Angeles Times writer Mark Swed puts it best,  “The concertos don't have anything to do with anything, other than being a demonstration of  Bach's amazing ingenuity and his inordinate ability to delight.” 

Sun Dec 3 | 3pm & 8pm  

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis 

A six-piece rock band, a dozen orchestral musicians, and the infinite possibilities of synthesizers  provide the signature holiday sound beloved worldwide. Mannheim Steamroller boasts more  holiday albums on the Billboard Top 25 list than any other artist. Yuletide visionary Chip Davis  has led the arena-style spectacle for 35 years, offering a full-bodied alternative to Bing  Crosby's White and Elvis' Blue Christmases. 

Wed De 6 | 8pm 

Thu Dec 7 | 8pm

Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Featuring the McLendon Family 

Samara Joy returns for a holiday appearance following her sold-out Soraya debut in the 2023 Jazz  at Naz Festival. With her grace and ease, the 24-year-old Grammy Award winner takes the stage  for two performances with members of her talented musical family who have shared their  influences of gospel, Motown, and jazz across the generations. With her father, uncle, and  cousins, Joy delivers a sparkling evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the  season. 

Sat Dec 9 | 3pm 

Trintiy Irish Dance Company: A Very Irish Christmas 

The unique power and grace of Trinity Irish Dance Company comes to The Soraya with an  exclusive holiday performance from Mark Howard's award-winning Chicago company.  “Sophisticated and commanding” (Los Angeles Times) and “impossibly complex” (New York  Times), TIDC is the birthplace of progressive Irish Dance, an innovative movement genre that  “ushered in a new era for Irish step dance” (Chicago Tribune). Experience the uncanny precision  and levity of this charismatic holiday performance. Audiences will experience the uncanny  precision and levity of this charismatic holiday performance complete with a live band with lead  singer and Ireland-native Brendan O'Shea. 

Sat Dec 16 | 3pm & 8pm 

Sun Dec 17 | 3pm 

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular Featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachie  Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar 

The beloved Soraya Christmas spectacular returns to celebrate the holiday traditions of Mexico.  Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar pairs with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles to blend music,  dance, and culture. Spirited folk tales are shared through a stunning display of vibrant colors and  dance as Mariachi music fills the air. 

For questions or ticket information, visit TheSoraya.org or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677- 3000. Office hours are 11a-4p, Tuesday through Saturday. 

About the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)  The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for The Performing Arts (The Soraya) is an award winning, state-of-the art 1,700-seat theatre designed and built by HGA Architects and Engineers  and opened in January 2011 as the Valley Performing Arts Center (VPAC). Through a 

transformative gift by Younes and Soraya Nazarian the venue was renamed as The Soraya in 2017.  Vibrant programming has served to establish The Soraya as the intellectual and cultural heart of  the San Fernando Valley and its 1.8 million residents, and as one of the top arts and culture  venues in Southern California. Since its inaugural season, The Soraya has presented over 500  artists and companies across the genres of music, dance, theater and film and is a highly in  demand location for filming and rental events. 

The Soraya's 2023/2024 Season boldly advances the expansive sound of orchestras both  traditional and contemporary; the freestyle vibe of jazz; an array of dance luminaries, and a  cultural bounty drawn from the musical well of global voices. The Soraya continues its vigorous  commitment to innovating, excelling, and amplifying access by offering a wide variety of  performances that reflect Los Angeles' many distinctive communities and featuring new and  original work and artists from the local region as well as nationally and around the world. 

Located on the vibrant campus of California State University Northridge (CSUN), The Soraya and  the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication share an integral link that enhances  student access and opportunities in the arts and performing arts. A $5 million contribution from  record producer and former California Lieutenant Governor Mike Curb was pivotal in ensuring  the completion and opening of The Soraya in 2011. For his founding support and in  acknowledgment of the integral relationship between the Mike Curb College and The Soraya,  Mike Curb is recognized as one of The Soraya's Cornerstone Benefactors. This partnership fosters  academic and artistic excellence, elevating the talents and the future growth of CSUN's students  through master classes, student tickets, concerts of student ensembles, and students appearing  alongside renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Aida Cuevas, and Martha Graham Dance  Company. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Music Man Foundation Grants $2.85 Million to Nonprofits for Music-Based Programs Photo
The Music Man Foundation Grants $2.85 Million to Nonprofits for Music-Based Programs

The Music Man Foundation awards $2.85 million in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations, promoting the use of music for education and wellness. Supporting veterans, youth, and pro-arts policies.

2
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Performs SALSA NAVIDAD Next Month Photo
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Performs SALSA NAVIDAD Next Month

Spanish Harlem Orchestra brings in the Christmas season in Santa Monica with Salsa Navidad on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

3
Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound Comes to CAP UCLA Next Month Photo
Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound Comes to CAP UCLA Next Month

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound performs at CAP UCLA, Dec. 2. Joined by special guest artists Nathalie Joachim and Alyssa Pyper.

4
Interview: THE PASTs Brandon Scott Rather Deal More With the PRESENT YET TO COME Photo
Interview: THE PAST's Brandon Scott Rather Deal More With the PRESENT YET TO COME

InHouse Theatre’s next site-specific production Matt Schatz’ The Past, A Present Yet To Come will open December 4, 2023 at The Artisan Studios, moving over to The Ebell of Los Angeles December 11th. Tom Detrinis directs the cast of Keri Safran, Brandon Scott and Rob Welsh.  After returning from his trip to Mexico, Brandon graciously found time to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green in Los Angeles Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green
The Fountain Theatre (11/09-12/16)
Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ’70s in Los Angeles Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ’70s
Smothers Theatre (3/02-3/02)
Inherit the Wind in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
Bride of Blood in Los Angeles Bride of Blood
Titmouse Warehouse (11/11-12/09)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Love Actually Live in Los Angeles Love Actually Live
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-11/28)
Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-12/03)
Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars in Los Angeles Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (11/30-11/30)
Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show in Los Angeles Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing in Los Angeles Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing
Luckman Fine Arts Complex (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You