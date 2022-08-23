Catalina Museum For Art & History Will Flashback to the 1940s For Fundraising Extravaganza Next Month

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the Fifth Annual Fundraising Extravaganza: 1940s Flashback on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4-7:30 p.m. Eighty years ago, USO entertainers practiced in front of the trainees on Catalina Island before heading overseas. Now, the Catalina Museum is bringing a USO-style show to you! Enjoy a festive evening with a wide range of unique live and silent auction items, hosted bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, live entertainment and other exciting surprises.

Prepare to be amazed! Live entertainment includes the comedy of Bob Hope by Bill Johnson and the music of the Andrews Sisters by The Pin-Ups accompanied by Michael Mortilla and a 10-piece Big Band. Mike & Ellie will wow the crowd with their jitterbug dance moves, and Sugar Dollz Candy Girls will greet guests with Wrigley's Gum and other treats. Celebrity Emcee and Auctioneer Matt Rogers returns for this year's event to host the evening, as well as lead the live auction of one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from the event will help the museum continue to provide world-class exhibitions, school outreach for K-12 students and educational programs for Catalina Island and its visitors.

Tickets to Catalina Museum's 1940s Flashback Fundraising Extravaganza are currently on-sale at $225 a person. To purchase tickets and for more information about the event, visit catalinamuseum.org/flashback.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.