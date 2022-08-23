Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalina Museum For Art & History Will Flashback to the 1940s For Fundraising Extravaganza Next Month

The event is on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4â€“7:30 p.m.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022 Â 

Catalina Museum For Art & History Will Flashback to the 1940s For Fundraising Extravaganza Next Month

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the Fifth Annual Fundraising Extravaganza: 1940s Flashback on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4-7:30 p.m. Eighty years ago, USO entertainers practiced in front of the trainees on Catalina Island before heading overseas. Now, the Catalina Museum is bringing a USO-style show to you! Enjoy a festive evening with a wide range of unique live and silent auction items, hosted bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, live entertainment and other exciting surprises.

Prepare to be amazed! Live entertainment includes the comedy of Bob Hope by Bill Johnson and the music of the Andrews Sisters by The Pin-Ups accompanied by Michael Mortilla and a 10-piece Big Band. Mike & Ellie will wow the crowd with their jitterbug dance moves, and Sugar Dollz Candy Girls will greet guests with Wrigley's Gum and other treats. Celebrity Emcee and Auctioneer Matt Rogers returns for this year's event to host the evening, as well as lead the live auction of one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from the event will help the museum continue to provide world-class exhibitions, school outreach for K-12 students and educational programs for Catalina Island and its visitors.

Tickets to Catalina Museum's 1940s Flashback Fundraising Extravaganza are currently on-sale at $225 a person. To purchase tickets and for more information about the event, visit catalinamuseum.org/flashback.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Company Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership ProjectCompany Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership Project
August 22, 2022

Company of Angels, LA's oldest non-profit theater company and Black Boyle Heights have launched their multi-year partnership to bring the stories of Black Boyle Heights residents to the stage. Company of Angels and Black Boyle Heights will develop and present for the stage an original play that highlights African Americans from Boyle Heights through shared stories, visuals, and history.
JAZZ: HIROMI: The Piano Quintet Featuring PUBLIQuartet Announced At BroadStage, September 17JAZZ: HIROMI: The Piano Quintet Featuring PUBLIQuartet Announced At BroadStage, September 17
August 22, 2022

Hiromi will be joined by PUBLIQuartet to form The Piano Quintet for one evening presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30pm.
REDCAT Continues The 19th Annual NOW Festival, August 25-27REDCAT Continues The 19th Annual NOW Festival, August 25-27
August 22, 2022

Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, presents the 19th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles' vibrant community of artists creating new performance work, over three weekends this summer: Aug. 18-20, Aug. 25-27, and Sept. 1-3, 2022. (Watch a trailer here.)
Cast Announced For Original Musical BRIGHT BLUE SKY At The Rose Center TheaterCast Announced For Original Musical BRIGHT BLUE SKY At The Rose Center Theater
August 22, 2022

Casting has been announced for the Rose Center Theater's upcoming musical Bright Blue Sky. A new dramatic musical by Emmy nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto (book & lyrics) and Managing & Artistic Director, Tim Nelson (music).
LA Opera to Open 2022/23 Season With New Production of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOORLA Opera to Open 2022/23 Season With New Production of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR
August 22, 2022

LA Opera will open its 2022/23 season with a new production ofÂ Lucia di Lammermoor,Â Gaetano Donizetti'sÂ spellbinding tale of marriage, madness and murder.Â Lina GonzÃ¡lez-Granados leads the proceedings in her debut outing as the company's new Resident Conductor.