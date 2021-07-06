Catalina Island Museum Welcomes Visitors This Summer With An Array Of Cultural Programming

Catalina Island Museum will welcome visitors this summer with a variety of programs and culturally enriching activities throughout July and August.

Experience the island through the eyes of some of its longest residents with the Catalina Story Project Films. Saturday, July 24 features a double-screening of two recent films: ROSIE and Lolo and The Barbershop. Sweet and heartfelt ROSIE takes a trip down memory lane with local resident Rosie Cadman as she reminisces about her time running the fish market at the end of the pier.

The film Lolo and The Barbershop highlights the life of Lolo Saldana - from his childhood on the island to the Chicago Cubs spring training, WWII and present day working as a fulltime barber. Both Cadman and Saldana plan to attend and will be available for questions. The screening begins at 8:15 pm in the outdoor Ackerman Family Amphitheater. Wine, beer, soda, water and movie snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets are free for members and $10 for the general public and can be purchased online at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.



Inspire the next generation of museum visitors and bring the whole family together for Catalina Island Museum's Family Free Day on Sunday, July 25. Visitors can enjoy the museum's collection and special exhibitions in addition to a family art project offered in the Hinchliffe Family Atrium from 11 am to 3 pm. Up to two adults may each claim a free ticket when accompanied by a visitor age 17 or younger. Each adult free ticket must be used on the day of the event.



Join Kevin Jones, curator of the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, for a special presentation on Friday, August 13 titled adDRESSING Titanic: Appearance & Identity in 1912. Examining the global cross-section of the late Edwardian Era represented in the RMS Titanic's diverse passenger population, Jones delves into the unique identities of the ship's travelers. From first class to steerage and crew, this presentation discusses some of the most well-known individuals aboard the Titanic, along with the garments and accessories known to have been worn aboard, survived, or have been discovered-and sometimes recovered-at the wreck site. This event relates to the current exhibition Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories. All guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition prior to the presentation. Doors open at 7 pm and the presentation runs from 8 pm to 9 pm in the Ackerman Family Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for the general public and can be purchased online at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.



Catalina Island Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place including increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, and the addition of hand sanitizing stations. The museum encourages visitors to pre-purchase tickets and to use credit or debit cards for transactions. Catalina Island Museum is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from State and local health agencies.

The Catalina Island Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Island Museum, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.