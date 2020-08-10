Casting Announced For Week Two Of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The next three of 13 winning plays by young playwrights will be available to stream on Vimeo August 15–22.

Casting has been announced for week two of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented this year as digital shorts, the next three of 13 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 from nine different states will be available to stream on Vimeo August 15-22.

The plays are Blacktop Jungle by Jared Goudsmit (age 19, from Kirkwood, MO); The Surly Bonds of Earth by Maggie Munday Odom (age 17, from High Point, NC); and What to Expect When You're Expecting Our Lord and Savior by Bailey Jordan Garcia (age 19, from New York, NY).

Directed by Richard Tatum, Blacktop Jungle will feature (in alphabetical order) Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor, Wilfred, One Day at a Time, Daytime Divas), Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico, Nurse Jackie), and Toks Olagundoye (VEEP, Castle, Carmen Sandiego, Steven Universe). Kindergarten noir-style can be brutal, especially when the prey becomes the predator.

Directed by Michael Matthews , The Surly Bonds of Earth will feature (in alphabetical order) Sadie Calvano (Mom, Why Women Kill) and Sydney Park (The Walking Dead, Pretty Little Liars, Santa Clarita Diet, That's So Raven). Two students who knew Christa McAuliffe, both directly and indirectly, grapple with unraveling their understanding of the world after the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

Directed by Snehal Desai , What to Expect When You're Expecting Our Lord and Savior will feature (in alphabetical order) David J. Castillo and Benjamin Papac (Greenhouse Academy, The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child [SF]). Joey is confused when his boyfriend tells him they're having a baby, but one of them knows more than he's telling.

Registration for Watch Codes INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - $10 each week [Suggested]

FAMILY VIEW PASS - $25 each week [Suggested]

FESTIVAL PASS (View all plays throughout the festival and YPF+ play/13 total) - $40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent out the morning of the debut stream for each week. For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes, go to www.theblank.com

