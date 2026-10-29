CSArts-SGV to Present 10th Annual INTEGRATED ARTS VARIETY SHOW Featuring More Than 100 Students

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Students in the Integrated Arts Conservatory at California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) are preparing for one of the conservatory's biggest events of the year, the Integrated Arts Variety Show. More than 100 students will take the stage at this year's performance, with additional students creating visual art that will be showcased off stage as part of the show.

The performance will feature student bands, choreographed dances, stand-up comedy, and acting and musical theatre scenes. These performances are a mix of auditioned pieces and work created in class at CSArts-SGV. Visual art will be exhibited in the CSArts-SGV Lobby.

'The Integrated Arts Variety Show brings together more than 120 students across dance, musical theater, voice, band and original student acts, celebrating CSArts SGV's Integrated Arts Conservatory and its mission to grow fearless, multi-hyphenate artists,' Integrated Arts Conservatory Director Riley Marx said.

CSArts-SGV's Integrated Arts Conservatory allows students to explore a broad spectrum of fine and media arts, including visual arts, creative writing, musical theatre, pop vocal, acting, production and design, graphic arts, film and television and drama. The diverse and challenging program is designed for students who do not necessarily specialize in one discipline, and provides an opportunity to participate in a multitude of arts classes in a stimulating, creative and nurturing environment. The annual Integrated Arts Variety Show is tailored to this ideology, offering students a chance to create without the constraints of a more traditional performance.

This season will mark the 10th annual Integrated Arts Variety Show, a milestone achievement for the conservatory during CSArts-SGV's 10th anniversary year. The Integrated Arts Conservatory is an essential part of CSArts-SGV, and will be celebrated accordingly by students, staff and the community at this season's Integrated Arts Variety Show.

The Integrated Arts Variety Show will take place on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, located at 1401 Highland Ave, Duarte, Calif.

Tickets for the Integrated Arts Variety Show are $15-$20 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body with a passion for the arts. Serving more than 1,350 students in grades six through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is a place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory academic program that includes a wide variety of Advanced Placement and Honors courses. CSArts-SGV received the California Department of Education's Distinguished School recognition and has been voted the Best Charter School in California by Niche.

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