CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Comedy Show Returns April 24

Join Crazy Woke Asians outdoor comedy show at The Comedy Chateau in North Hollywood for a night of laughter!

Apr. 19, 2021  

Show features headliners Kevin Camia (Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ali Wong tour) Eliot Chang (Comedy Central, Showtime) Sherry Cola (Opener for Ronny Chieng, Freeform's Good Trouble) Peter Kim (CBS Diversity Showcase, ABC's Kim Spa) and Kiki Yeung (Founder CWA, Sweet and Sour Chicks). Hosted by April Weber (The Comedy Store).

Plus special guests Darrell Hammond (SNL), Greg Baldwin (Hollywood Improv) and Irina Voronina (Laugh Factory, RENO 911!). Executive produced by Kiki Yeung.

The Comedy Chateau is Hollywood's newest staple for standup comedy and a one-stop destination for drinks, upscale dining and live comedy. The Comedy Chateau opened its doors for outdoor dining on April 2nd and April 16th, 2021 for comedy shows.

Learn more at http://www.crazywokeasians.com.


