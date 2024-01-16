COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE Comes to the Laguna Playhouse This Month

The performance is on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
HADESTOWN, LA Opera, & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE Comes to the Laguna Playhouse This Month

With the funniest lineup this side of the canyon, LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE.  COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends, Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in our second Comedy Night here at the Laguna Playhouse. Leave the kids at home, grab our drink specials and some free small bites in our lobby, and join us for this laugh out loud event! This event is rated R!

HOST: MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE

Mark has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film The Flourish and on his co-produced short $TACK$. Mark Christopher Lawrence is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He’s a national headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as, having headlined clubs and colleges and churches all over the USA and Canada. This year MCL has garnered a lead role in a film for the holiday season Bringing Back Christmas as well as the lead role in the PureFlix.com miniseries “Fragment: Oblivion” and also a recently released film for PureFlix called Nothing is Impossible.                                                                                                                      

Mark Christopher Lawrence is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series “CHUCK.” He can be seen on the Tyler Perry TV drama “All The Queens Men” streaming now on BET+. He can also be seen as a guest star on the new sitcom “Sprung” on Freevee TV. He is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer. Don’t miss his DryBar Comedy special Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton.

HEADLINER: DUSTIN NICKERSON

A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is an in-demand comic on the rise. In 2020, he released his debut comedy special ​Overwhelmed​ on Amazon Prime. This is in addition to being featured on Comedy Central and Netflix with Kevin Hart, appearing on Fox, Hulu, the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network, and regularly being heard on Sirius XM. Dustin describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people.

FEATURE ACT: JOSH LAWSON

Josh was born and raised in San Diego. He realized in grade school that he was able to control just about any situation with humor and for the next 10 years his teachers had their hands full. In 2010 he found the stage and has been sharing stories ever since! Josh will share his mishaps from international trips, getting married and moving from the city to the country.

OPENING ACT: JOSIAH MORENO

Josiah Moreno is a San Diego based comedian who has performed at the Grand Comedy Club, Madhouse Comedy Club and just about every other club in town. His sense of humor is sarcastic, dry, and a tad absurd. When Josiah is not on stage, you can't find him. Please stop looking.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks Whitefire Theater This Month Photo
LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This Month

Lemur Mom - a special needs comedy for a neuro-diverse universe - comes to Sherman Oaks for one night only on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm at the Whitefire Theater.

2
Interview: Renee OConnor on Directing Roald Dahls MATILDA the Musical for Encore Productio Photo
Interview: Renee O'Connor on Directing Roald Dahl's MATILDA the Musical for Encore Productions at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Renee O’Connor is perhaps best known as Gabrielle from the popular TV Show Xena Warrior Princess. Along with her roles in many movies, she is now stepping into the role of director for Encore Production’s Matilda, a musical extravaganza featuring cast members of all ages and backgrounds at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 19 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 20 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, January 21 at 2:00pm. I decided to speak with Renee about directing the production, her search for the young performers needed in it, and to find out more about her other entertainment ventures.

3
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Kicks Off Chance Theaters 2024 Season Photo
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Kicks Off Chance Theater's 2024 Season

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH will kick off Chance Theater's 2024 Season. Learn more about the production details here!

4
Singer-Songwriter Sima Galanti Releases New Single and Video Devotion Inspired By A Hebrew Photo
Singer-Songwriter Sima Galanti Releases New Single and Video 'Devotion' Inspired By A Hebrew Prayer

Israeli/American singer and songwriter Sima Galanti releases her new spiritual song 'Devotion' inspired by a Hebrew prayer. The song, with lyrics in English and Hebrew, reflects her connection to God, faith, and her life journey. The accompanying music video captures the essence of Israel and the Jewish people.

More Hot Stories For You

LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This MonthLEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This Month
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Kicks Off Chance Theater's 2024 SeasonHEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Kicks Off Chance Theater's 2024 Season
Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURYPhotos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Ophelia's Jump Announces Productions For Its 2024 SeasonOphelia's Jump Announces Productions For Its 2024 Season

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Lemur Mom in Los Angeles Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)Tracker
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Glenn Miller Orchestra in Los Angeles Glenn Miller Orchestra
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/03-3/03)
Fancy Nancy, The Musical in Los Angeles Fancy Nancy, The Musical
Chance Theater (5/24-6/09)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/24-3/24)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff in Los Angeles Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/07-3/07)
Gloria in Los Angeles Gloria
Chance Theater at Bette Aiken theater arts Center (9/27-10/20)
Dinosaur World Live in Los Angeles Dinosaur World Live
Smothers Theatre (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You