COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE Comes to the Laguna Playhouse This Month

With the funniest lineup this side of the canyon, LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends, Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in our second Comedy Night here at the Laguna Playhouse. Leave the kids at home, grab our drink specials and some free small bites in our lobby, and join us for this laugh out loud event! This event is rated R!

HOST: MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE

Mark has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film The Flourish and on his co-produced short $TACK$. Mark Christopher Lawrence is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He’s a national headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as, having headlined clubs and colleges and churches all over the USA and Canada. This year MCL has garnered a lead role in a film for the holiday season Bringing Back Christmas as well as the lead role in the PureFlix.com miniseries “Fragment: Oblivion” and also a recently released film for PureFlix called Nothing is Impossible.

Mark Christopher Lawrence is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series “CHUCK.” He can be seen on the Tyler Perry TV drama “All The Queens Men” streaming now on BET+. He can also be seen as a guest star on the new sitcom “Sprung” on Freevee TV. He is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer. Don’t miss his DryBar Comedy special Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton.

HEADLINER: DUSTIN NICKERSON

A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is an in-demand comic on the rise. In 2020, he released his debut comedy special ​Overwhelmed​ on Amazon Prime. This is in addition to being featured on Comedy Central and Netflix with Kevin Hart, appearing on Fox, Hulu, the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network, and regularly being heard on Sirius XM. Dustin describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people.

FEATURE ACT: JOSH LAWSON

Josh was born and raised in San Diego. He realized in grade school that he was able to control just about any situation with humor and for the next 10 years his teachers had their hands full. In 2010 he found the stage and has been sharing stories ever since! Josh will share his mishaps from international trips, getting married and moving from the city to the country.

OPENING ACT: JOSIAH MORENO

Josiah Moreno is a San Diego based comedian who has performed at the Grand Comedy Club, Madhouse Comedy Club and just about every other club in town. His sense of humor is sarcastic, dry, and a tad absurd. When Josiah is not on stage, you can't find him. Please stop looking.