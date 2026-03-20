CLARA VS. INFINITY To Play April Run At Zephyr Theatre In Los Angeles

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Eight Ball Theatre will present CLARA VS. INFINITY, a new play by Zack Rocklin-Waltch, running across the second, third, and fourth weekends of April 2026 at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles.

The play follows 12-year-old Clara, who, after the death of her father, travels from Boston to Washington, D.C. to compete in a Pi Recitation Bee, hoping to win a $10,000 prize to support her mother. The story explores themes of grief, resilience, and imagination through Clara’s journey.

“Clara vs. Infinity is a play that comes to life with a brilliant ensemble. As a theatre company that develops and produces new ensemble-based plays, we gravitated towards the collaborative spirit that the play encourages,” said Artistic Director Audrey Forman. “Clara is a resourceful little girl that must make something out of nothing. The play asks the same of the artists...to transform a bare stage into Clara's vibrant world with nothing but our voices and bodies.”

Director Jamie Gallo added, “Clara vs. Infinity is a nuanced portrayal of a child's grief, and yet, this grief is universal: the Abyss haunts us all. Just like Clara, we are all trying to make meaning of senseless tragedy around us. LA theatre audiences deserve a story of unity and hope; by sharing Clara's journey, we hope they leave with her courage to face the infinite world beyond the theater doors.”

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets and additional information are available at www.eightballtheatre.org/events.

Eight Ball Theatre was founded by members of USC’s Acting BFA Class of 2023 and produces both classical and new ensemble-driven works, with a focus on emerging artists and underrepresented perspectives in Los Angeles.