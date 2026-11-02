CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG More Lead Los Angeles's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for the holidays.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Ahmanson Theatre - December 12, 2026 through January 10, 2027

The Cornley Amateur Drama Society are back with tidings of chaos and joy, ready to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol.

Do not miss another Christmas catastrophe from Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action, and a growing feud over who will play the lead. It’s sure to be a disastrous take on the much-loved classic Christmas story of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Will Cornley finally change their ways, or will their misfortunes wreak havoc yet again?

Enjoy a festive slice of pure escapism at the worst production in Christmas past, present, and yet to come! Don’t be a Scrooge, book now.

For tickets: click here.

Speaking in Tongues

Los Angeles Theatre Center - Now through November 15, 2026

Commissioned by Latino Theater Company and developed in its Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, the world premiere of Speaking in Tongues by Luis Alfaro continues the MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” recipient’s funny, poignant exploration of life in the small, predominantly Mexican-American agricultural towns of California’s San Joaquin Valley. The setting is a Pentecostal church on the edge of a cornfield in Earlimart, a California town off Highway 99 in Tulare County. Hermana Romie, Hermana Cubby, Hermano Mando and Hermano Tico share chisme, food, and their devotion to the Apostolic faith. Hermana Romie’s husband was the pastor of their church — until he disappeared eight weeks ago. As immigration raids threaten the community and their daughter prepares to leave for a secular life in Los Angeles, Hermana Romie claims her own authority, uniting religious devotion with activism and leading the congregation toward collective resilience.



For tickets: click here.

The Music Man

Ahmanson Theatre - Now through November 8, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize—this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

For tickets: click here.

Dear Evan Hansen

La Mirada Theatre - October 30, 2026 through November 22, 2026

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a modern classic with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.” Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

For tickets: click here.

Oh, Mary!

Ahmanson Theatre - November 10, 2026 through December 6, 2026

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

For tickets: click here.

Purpose

Geffen Playhouse - November 11, 2026 through December 13, 2026

Purpose, directed by Phylicia Rashad, will make its Los Angeles premiere at The Geffen Playhouse from November 11 to December 13, 2026. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins explores the complexities of legacy within a powerful Black political family as they confront personal grievances and societal expectations. Featuring the original Broadway cast, including Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose balances humor and deep emotional resonance in its examination of identity and purpose.

For tickets: click here.

Destiny of Desire

Mark Taper Forum - November 11, 2026 through December 20, 2026

On a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, two baby girls are born—one into outlandish wealth, and one into a life of poverty. When the newborns are swapped by a ruthless ex-beauty queen, the stage is set for two outrageous misfortunes to grow into an extraordinary destiny. Brimming with energy, Karen Zacarías’ hilarious hit, Destiny of Desire, takes you on an emotional rollercoaster sprinkled with the melodrama and wild antics that make the telenovela the most popular form of storytelling in the world.

For tickets: click here.

The Lion King

Pantages Theatre - December 17, 2026 through February 13, 2027

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is THE LION KING. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands. The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical, making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

For tickets: click here.

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