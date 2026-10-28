Missi Pyle, Darcy Rose Byrnes & More to Star in RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH at 5-Star Theatricals

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5-Star Theatricals & TOArts have revealed the full cast for RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Becca Sweitzer, musical direction by Jesse Vargas and directed by Becky Lythgoe.

RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH will begin performances on Friday, December 11 at 7:00pm and run through Sunday, December 27, 2026 at 4:00pm at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

The holiday tradition continues from the Lythgoe Family, bringing us yet another classic fairy tale with a modern twist that audiences have come to know and love. RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH is a magical new adventure full of laughter, music, audience participation, and outrageous fun. Join Rapunzel on a tangled journey filled with pop hits, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of holiday surprises.

ABOUT THE CAST

The Cast of RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH will feature: Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness, “Sofia the First,” “Desperate Housewives”) as “Rapunzel,” Zachary Young (Newsies, Into The Woods, 2025 “Jimmys” Semi-Finalist) as “Prince Sebastian,” Missi Pyle (As Good As It Gets, The Libertine with John Malkovich at Steppenwolf, Boeing Boeing with Mark Rylance) as “Gothel,” Tom Lenk (“Palm Royale” “American Horror Stories,” original LA cast of Rock of Ages as well as Peter Pan & Bye, Bye Birdie for Cabrillo Music Theatre) as “Simon,” John Shartzer (First National Tour of Clue, The Play that Goes Wrong &The Wonderful Winter of Oz) as “Sniville,” and Ceron Jones (Memphis & Ragtime both for 5-Star Theatricals, Kinky Boots for 3D Theatricals) as “BB Bouffant.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Maya Consiglio, Deven Fuller, Jules Mckelvey, and Layla Krugh. The Youth Ensemble will feature Alice Kiloron and Madison North.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 11 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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