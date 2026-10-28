Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Missi Pyle, Darcy Rose Byrnes & More to Star in RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH at 5-Star Theatricals
The holiday panto will run December 11-27.
5-Star Theatricals & TOArts have revealed the full cast for RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Becca Sweitzer, musical direction by Jesse Vargas and directed by Becky Lythgoe.
RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH will begin performances on Friday, December 11 at 7:00pm and run through Sunday, December 27, 2026 at 4:00pm at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.
The holiday tradition continues from the Lythgoe Family, bringing us yet another classic fairy tale with a modern twist that audiences have come to know and love. RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH is a magical new adventure full of laughter, music, audience participation, and outrageous fun. Join Rapunzel on a tangled journey filled with pop hits, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of holiday surprises.
ABOUT THE CAST
The Cast of RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH will feature: Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness, “Sofia the First,” “Desperate Housewives”) as “Rapunzel,” Zachary Young (Newsies, Into The Woods, 2025 “Jimmys” Semi-Finalist) as “Prince Sebastian,” Missi Pyle (As Good As It Gets, The Libertine with John Malkovich at Steppenwolf, Boeing Boeing with Mark Rylance) as “Gothel,” Tom Lenk (“Palm Royale” “American Horror Stories,” original LA cast of Rock of Ages as well as Peter Pan & Bye, Bye Birdie for Cabrillo Music Theatre) as “Simon,” John Shartzer (First National Tour of Clue, The Play that Goes Wrong &The Wonderful Winter of Oz) as “Sniville,” and Ceron Jones (Memphis & Ragtime both for 5-Star Theatricals, Kinky Boots for 3D Theatricals) as “BB Bouffant.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Maya Consiglio, Deven Fuller, Jules Mckelvey, and Layla Krugh. The Youth Ensemble will feature Alice Kiloron and Madison North.
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