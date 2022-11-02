CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2

The prolific playwright Josefina López, now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, Real Women Have Curves, based on her groundbreaking play of the same name, will be expanding her creative palette with her latest collaborative work, the World Premiere of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2, an immersive theater piece, created and devised by Josefina López, Corky Dominguez and the REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2 Ensemble.

The new production is the second half of a theatrical celebration inspired by the diverse stories, memories and experiences of Boyle Heights' history and monumental events shaping the community from the 1940s to present day.



CASA 0101 Theater in partnership with El Centro del Pueblo are proud to co-produce this new production to be presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033. Opening Night is Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Performances will be given on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays at 3:00 p.m., November 18 - December 18, 2022, with the exception of Black Friday, November 25th, when there will be no performance.



Josefina López, Co-Writer of the REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2 said, "Our production in inspired by the USC Professor of History and American Studies. Dr. George J. Sánchez, who wrote the book, "Boyle Heights: How a Los Angeles Neighborhood Became the Future of American Democracy." The play is set outdoors between Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles, at the base of a large pine tree 'El Pino,' where the character of Professor Wong of the Ethnic Studies Department at East Los Angeles College is listening to the presentation of Thesis Projects his students have written about Boyle Heights history from the 1940s to present day."



Corky Dominguez, Co-Writer and Director of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2 said, "This new production picks up where our first production, REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS, presented by CASA 0101 Theatre in November 2018, left off. In this new piece we will explore monumental events which have shaped the history of Boyle Heights from the 1940s to present day, depicted in 14 scenes by 12 characters."



Under the direction Corky Dominguez (of Boyle Heights), who is also a Co-Writer of the show, the 12 Member Ensemble Cast will include: Alejandro Bravo (of Culver City) as Emiliano Arroyo, Tricia Cruz (of Koreatown) as Slick Chic-A Ramona, Arianna Evangelina (of West Hollywood) as Jade King, Melodee Fernández (of Eagle Rock) as Ruby Ybarra, Oscar Gonzalez (of Hollywood) as Santos Cabrera, Marcel Licera (of Koreatown) as Professor ("Profe") Fong, Edie Pilar Monroy (of Hollywood) as Luz Colina, Leslie Montoya (of Boyle Heights) as Lil Diamond, Lori Rubio (of Carson) as Carolina Robles, Raquel Salinas (of Boyle Heights) as Turquesa Charlotte, Adam Torres (of Montebello) as Freddi Ochoa and Noe Venegas-Lamas (of Bell Gardens) as Ezekial Selinda.



The 14 scenes depicted in REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2, include: "Welcome," "Tongva Ancestors Blessing," "Journey To Boyle Heights," "Zoot Suit & The Pachuca," "Mariachi Plaza & Lucha Reyes,"` "Roosevelt High School & The Walkouts," "University of Southern California, Los Angeles County Medical Center & The Forced Sterilization," "Dolores Mission & Homeboy Industries, " "Paramount Ballroom & The Vex," "Boyle Heights Street Vendors," "CASA 0101 Theater," "Mothers of East Los Angeles & Activism," "Murals & Women's Empowerment" and the FINALE "For When We Dream."



The production team for the World Premiere production of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2 includes: Josefina López (of Boyle Heights), Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater, Co-Writer; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake), Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater, Show Executive Producer; Sandra Figueroa-Villa (of Los Angeles) Executive Director of El Centro del Pueblo; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director; Corky Dominguez (of Boyle Heights) Co-Writer and Director; Rosa Navarrete (of El Sereno) Assistant Director; César Retana-Holquín (of Van Nuys) Set Designer; Kevin Eduardo Vasquez (of Van Nuys) Lighting Designer; Abel Alvarado (of Silver Lake) Costume Designer; Angelica Ornelas (of Los Angeles) Sound Designer; Daniel Corona (of Huntington Park) Stage Manager; Doreen Sanchez (of Santa Monica) Props Master and Assistant Stage Manager; Max Brother (of MacArthur Park) CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director and COVID Compliance Officer; Jimmy Centeno (of Los Angeles) Jean Deleage Gallery Exhibit Curator; Jorge Villanueva (of Boyle Heights) CASA 0101 Theater Facilities Manager; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director and Webmaster; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra) CASA 0101 Theater Office Administrator; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Design Co. (of Los Angeles), Program; and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles), Press Representative.



This production is also made possible, in part, through CASA 0101 Theater sponsors: Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles; The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and the California Arts Council.



The show will be presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2012 East First Street (at St. Louis Street) across the street from the Hollenbeck Police Station, Boyle Heights, CA 90033 for a five-week run from November 18 - December 18, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with the exception of Black Friday, November 25th, when there will be no performance.



Tickets are $30 per person for General Admission; $25 per person for Students and Seniors 60+; $20 per person for residents of Boyle Heights and $20 per person for Groups of 20+. This show is recommended for all audiences. Advance reservations are highly recommended. For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org